Omni brand Potstickers recalled due to undeclared shrimp
Nov 19, 2024, 23:04 ET
OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 19, 2024 /CNW/ -
Product: Potstickers
Issue: Food - Allergen - Crustacean and shellfish
Distribution: National
SOURCE Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)
