WENDAKE, QC, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - As part of the follow-up on the calls to action issued by the Public Inquiry Commissions on Relations between Indigenous Peoples and Certain Public Services in Québec (Viens Commission), the Quebec Ombudsperson released a report today on the trajectory of First Nations and Inuit children, youth, and families in the youth protection system in Quebec.

For the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL) and the First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC), the conclusion is clear: it is essential that First Nations expertise be recognized and that the relationship between youth protection departments and First Nations communities be strengthened.

"In November 2025, following the publication of the Viens Commission's status report, we called for the full implementation of the calls to action. Although progress has been made over the past seven months, substantial efforts are still needed, as the report makes clear. For our part, we are ready to collaborate and redouble our efforts to ensure that genuine governments-to-government work is carried out. The wellness of our families and our peoples depends on it," said Francis Verreault-Paul, Chief of the AFNQL.

"The voices of First Nations children, families, and frontline workers are still not being heard loudly enough. Decisions made within the youth protection system must take into account the historical, cultural, and social realities of our Nations, and they must respect our governance models. One of the solutions lies in creating service corridors between institutions in Quebec's public network and First Nations communities. The needs are especially urgent when it comes to access to specialized services," added Derek Montour, President of the FNQLHSSC.

About the AFNQL

The AFNQL is the political organization that brings together 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.

About the FNQLHSSC

The FNQLHSSC is a non-profit organization that supports Quebec First Nations in achieving their objectives in terms of health, wellness, culture, and self-determination.

SOURCE First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission

INFORMATION: Gabrielle Lavigne-Couture, AFNQL, Political Communications Advisor, [email protected], 418-842-5020, ext. 4007 - www.apnql.com; Maude Sigouin, FNQLHSSC, Communications and Social Media Advisor, [email protected], 418-842-1540, ext. 2307 - www.cssspnql.com