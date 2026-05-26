WENDAKE, QC, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ - The First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission (FNQLHSSC) and the Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue (UQAT), in collaboration with the Assembly of First Nations Quebec-Labrador (AFNQL), released today a second research report on the obstetric and gynecological violence experienced by First Nations women in Quebec.

In November 2022, the first research report Free and informed consent and imposed sterilizations among First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec aimed to address the lack of data on cases of imposed sterilization among First Nations and Inuit women in Quebec. A total of 35 testimonies on acts of violence that occurred between 1980 and 2019 were collected, including 22 cases of imposed sterilization.

To give a voice to First Nations women and continue documenting their realities, a second phase of research was launched. This time, three times as many acts of violence were reported between 1956 and 2023, for a total of 97 testimonies.

"The obstetric and gynecological violence (OGV) experienced by First Nations women is a serious trauma, leaving deep scars on their health, spirituality, womanhood, family, and entire lives. It is part of a continuum of colonial violence, alongside residential schools, missing and murdered Indigenous women and girls, and children who went missing or died after being admitted to a health and social services institution. OGV, including imposed sterilizations, must be recognized as trauma suffered by First Nations women. Concrete actions must be taken to eradicate all forms of discriminatory medical practice based on ethnic origin," said Francis Verreault-Paul, AFNQL Chief.

"The publication of this report marks a decisive step for First Nations women in Quebec. Behind each testimony are stories told with courage and resilience--those of mothers, sisters, daughters, and grandmothers. By speaking out, they are paving the way for more dignified and safe healthcare and social services for themselves and for all future generations," continued Derek Montour, President of the FNQLHSSC Board of Directors.

Suzy Basile, researcher and professor at UQAT, reported the troubling circumstances surrounding the cases of imposed sterilization: "Poor communications, medical escort services, and interpretation, sterilization procedures performed without free and informed consent, and misinformation regarding tubal ligation and reversal. Many of the women interviewed learned of their sterilization much later, during a medical consultation, to understand the cause of their infertility or for other health reasons."

To read the report, click here.

Some key findings from the report:

The report highlights a pattern of differential treatment between Indigenous and non-Indigenous women, with very similar patterns across First Nations and regions, demonstrating the presence of systemic racism in Quebec's health and social services system.

Testimonies reveal that a power imbalance between healthcare staff and First Nations women makes it impossible for these women to provide free, prior, and informed consent.

Among the 55 cases of imposed sterilization documented in phase II, some participants reported either not signing a consent form or being unsure whether they had done so. Others reported signing under concerning conditions: during labour, under pressure, believing that the procedure was reversible or with healthcare staff guiding their hands.

Violence of a discriminatory nature based on ethnic origin has also been reported on numerous occasions: reports filed at birth, suspected abuse in cases involving Mongolian spots, blood tests on the baby without consent, and imposed abortions.

Support

Support is available for survivors of obstetric and gynecological violence, including the Survivors Circle for Reproductive Justice Helpline, which can be accessed 24/7 by phone at 1-877-386-0750 (extension 113 for service in French). The Hope for Wellness Helpline can also be accessed by phone at 1-855-242-3310, or via chat.

About the AFNQL

The AFNQL is the political organization that brings together 43 Chiefs of the First Nations in Quebec and Labrador.

About the FNQLHSSC

The FNQLHSSC is a non-profit organization that supports Quebec First Nations in achieving their objectives in terms of health, wellness, culture, and self-determination.

About UQAT

Including its three campuses, four centres, and various points of service, UQAT has over 7,000 students and offers more than 160 programs of study, notably in Indigenous studies.

SOURCE First Nations of Quebec and Labrador Health and Social Services Commission

INFORMATION: Marie-Ève Lacombe, UQAT, Communications Advisor, [email protected], 819-762-0971, ext. 2686 - www.uqat.ca; Gabrielle Lavigne-Couture, AFNQL, Political Communications Advisor, [email protected], 418-842-5020, ext. 4007 - www.apnql.com; Maude Sigouin, FNQLHSSC, Communications and Social Media Advisor, [email protected], 418-842-1540, ext. 2307 - www.cssspnql.com