OTTAWA, ON, Feb. 10, 2026 /CNW/ - The Office of the DND/CAF Ombudsman today released a new report, Marking Time: A Decade of Stalled Progress for the Primary Reserve, highlighting persistent barriers faced by ill and injured Primary Reserve members, despite recommendations made nearly a decade ago.

The report revisits recommendations first made in two 2016 investigations:

Compensation Options for Ill and Injured Reservists

Part time Soldier with Full-Time Injuries

Despite these recommendations, systemic obstacles remain, and meaningful progress has been slow. The Ombudsman's review confirms that inequities reported nearly a decade ago remain unresolved and recommendations are still relevant today.

Quote:

"Ill and injured Reservists stand ready to serve Canada. We must stand ready to support them."

"As the Defence Team work to grow their ranks and prepare for mobilization, building strong foundations to support these members is not optional – it is essential."

- Mario Baril, Ombudsman

The report makes five renewed recommendations aimed at addressing the barriers identified and if fully implemented would:

Strengthen governance for Reserve Force Compensation;

for Reserve Force Compensation; Modernize and digitalize the compensation application process;

the compensation application process; Improve access to information about compensation options;

about compensation options; Allocate resources to update health care entitlement and eligibility policies;

to update health care entitlement and eligibility policies; Include health resources for Reservists in Non-Effective Strength letters.

Marking Time follows previous progress reports that examined earlier investigations into the inequities in the treatment of ill and injured Primary Reserve Members. Most of the recommendations made in those reports have not yet been implemented.

The full report is available online: https://www.canada.ca/en/ombudsman-national-defence-forces/reports-news-statistics/news-statements-messages/2026/marking-time-message-20260203.html

Media Contact: Dania Hadi, Director of Communications and Parliamentary Affairs, Office of the National Defence and Canadian Armed Forces Ombudsman, 613-301-8788, [email protected]