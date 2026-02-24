An exceptional destination where every detail embodies elegance and refinement

LAVAL, QC, Feb. 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Ômage Hotel Montréal/Laval launches today, marking the debut of a brand-new boutique hotel following a ten-month transformation of the former Hilton Laval. The property now operates under a new identity as part of Tribute Portfolio, Marriott Bonvoy's collection of independent hotels.

Designed as a welcoming living space, Ômage Montréal/Laval features interiors inspired by the power of the elements and a distinctly local character, with the goal of bringing together both travellers and the Laval community. Located at 2225 Autoroute des Laurentides, near major highways as well as key business and leisure destinations, the hotel establishes a new benchmark for boutique hospitality in the region.

This extensive transformation has resulted in an entirely new guest experience. Guest rooms, common areas, architectural details and the brand identity have all been redesigned to create a warm and distinctive destination. The hotel is positioned as a true social hub, equally suited to business and leisure travellers and local residents alike.

"Seeing Ômage Montréal/Laval come to life is an incredible source of pride for our entire team. This project reflects an ambitious vision: to deliver a contemporary boutique experience with a strong sense of character, where guests feel comfortable from the moment they arrive, supported by attentive service and spaces designed for comfort, connection and meaningful moments," said Annie-Ève Frigon, General Manager of Ômage Hotel Montréal/Laval.

A boutique experience rooted in the community

Imagined as a gathering place, Ômage Montréal/Laval blends design, hospitality and local roots to create a vibrant and welcoming living environment. Inspired by the region's landscapes, materials and natural resources, the concept reflects Laval's energy and dynamism.

Upon arrival, visitors are welcomed by a striking chandelier designed by CAMDI Design in a lobby bathed in natural light thanks to a vast glass atrium. A warm fireplace, sunlit terrace, long communal tables, inviting sofas and more intimate nooks create an environment conducive to remote work, meetings, events and relaxation.

Each space has been thoughtfully designed to encourage interaction and social connection, in keeping with Ômage Montréal/Laval's commitment to building lasting ties with its community.

A design driven by the power of the elements

Developed in collaboration with CAMDI Design, the concept draws inspiration from the strength of the elements and local natural resources. Wood, stone, steel, water and fire are expressed through the architecture and decorative details, showcasing local and eco-responsible materials.

Outside, the façade redesigned by DMA Architectes incorporates new architectural features that evoke the power of natural elements. This creates a bold visual signature for the property's renewal.

Reimagined accommodations and event spaces

Spread across 10 floors, the hotel's 190 rooms have been fully renovated in a nature-inspired palette dominated by shades of green and white. Among them, 42 extended-stay suites with fully equipped kitchens provide an ideal solution for longer stays, combining functionality, comfort and elegance.

Corporate spaces have also been redefined to meet the needs of business clientele. A privatizable library, modular meeting rooms and a bright hall create a flexible setting for meetings and events.

Ômage Hotel Montréal/Laval thus offers a human-scale boutique experience at the intersection of lifestyle, design and business hospitality.

A first in Laval under Tribute Portfolio

With this opening, Ômage Hotel Montréal/Laval becomes the fourth Tribute Portfolio hotel in Québec and the first in Laval, joining an international collection of more than 155 hotels in over 30 countries. As a member of Marriott Bonvoy, the hotel allows guests to earn and redeem points while enjoying exclusive benefits and unique experiences.

For more information about Ômage Montréal/Laval or to book a room, visit: www.omagehotel.com. Visuals are available here.

About Groupe Hôtelier Grand Château

Owned by Groupe Hôtelier Grand Château (GHGC), Ômage Hotel Montréal/Laval is part of a tradition of excellence spanning over 40 years in hospitality and customer service. The group also owns the Sheraton Laval and is distinguished by recognized expertise and an ongoing commitment to delivering exceptional guest experiences.

SOURCE Ômage Hotel Montréal/Laval

Contacts média : Valérie Lavoie, Marelle Communications, [email protected], 438-885-9135; Bruno Bernier, Ômage Hotel Montréal/Laval, [email protected]