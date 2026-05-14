Olympus Announces Launch of E-SteriScope™ Single-Use Rhinolaryngoscopes in Canada

WESTBOROUGH, Mass., May 14, 2026 /CNW/ -- Olympus Corporation (Olympus) today announced the Canadian launch of the Vathin E-SteriScope™ single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope for use in otorhinolaryngological procedures. The E-SteriScope single-use rhinolaryngoscope is manufactured by Hunan Vathin Medical Instrument Co., Ltd., and distributed exclusively by Olympus.

Olympus Corporation announced the Canadian launch of the Vathin E-SteriScope™ single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope, offering diagnostic and therapeutic options

As a leader in endoscopy, Olympus is committed to offering a comprehensive portfolio that includes a full range of access, visualization and therapeutic ENT solutions. The E-SteriScope single-use rhinolaryngoscope offers diagnostic and therapeutic options, complementing Olympus' reusable rhinolaryngoscopes to give physicians the flexibility and convenience to treat patients in the appropriate site of care.

Features of the E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope include:

Portability: The E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope gives physicians the freedom to see patients in the operating room or the office, with the option to perform biopsies, injections, and other procedures in more sites of care. 1

The E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope gives physicians the freedom to see patients in the operating room or the office, with the option to perform biopsies, injections, and other procedures in more sites of care. Connectivity: The DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor, also manufactured by Vathin Medical, supports streamlined content management and data sharing platforms such as the nCare™ 4K recorder and VaultStream™ server. Physicians and nurses can connect seamlessly with team members while patient data is centrally and safely stored, allowing access across care sites.

The DVM-B2 Digital Video Monitor, also manufactured by Vathin Medical, supports streamlined content management and data sharing platforms such as the nCare™ 4K recorder and VaultStream™ server. Physicians and nurses can connect seamlessly with team members while patient data is centrally and safely stored, allowing access across care sites. Convenience: At the ready when needed, the E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope offers health care providers a quick and effective alternative to reusable scopes, when appropriate. With a working channel option, the E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope may allow physicians to improve procedural efficiency.

Specifications of the E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope include an outer diameter range of 3.2mm for the diagnostic scope and 4.9mm for the therapeutic scope and a 300mm insertion tube. A tip angulation range of 210 degrees up and down is designed to create ease in accessing targets. The therapeutic scope includes a 2.2mm working channel.2

"Olympus Canada is excited to expand its ENT portfolio to include single-use rhinolaryngoscopes, complementing an existing lineup of reusable scopes and video solutions that help physicians approach every procedure, patient and site of care with the highest level of confidence," said Dan Disley, Vice President, Canada Division. "As we see more procedures transition to outpatient and office settings, Olympus Canada remains committed to being a strong physician partner across the entire ENT discipline from a flexible product line to comprehensive service."

Improper use of the E-SteriScope single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope may result in patient injury, bleeding, and/or perforation. For complete indications, contraindications, warnings, and cautions, please reference the Instructions for Use (IFU) that accompanied your product.

The E-SteriScope™ single-use flexible video rhinolaryngoscope will be on display and available for demonstration during the annual meeting of the Canadian Society of Otolaryngology-Head & Neck Surgery (CSOHNS) May 29–30 in Calgary.

Visit the E-SteriScope™ product page for more information or visit the Olympus Canada ENT page for more information about the entire ENT portfolio.

About Olympus

At Olympus, we are committed to Our Purpose of making people's lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling. As a global medical technology company, we partner with healthcare professionals to provide innovative solutions and services for early detection, diagnosis and minimally invasive treatment, aiming to improve patient outcomes by elevating the standard of care in targeted disease states.

For more than 100 years, Olympus has pursued a goal of contributing to society by producing products designed with the purpose of delivering optimal outcomes for its customers around the world. For more information, visit the Olympus website and follow the Olympus LinkedIn account.

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1 DN0051996, Vathin E-SteriScope Resp & ENT Compatibility Study

2 Data on file with Olympus as of 11/18/22

SOURCE Olympus Corporation of the Americas

Edward Sieger, Olympus Corporation, Tel.: 484-602-6832, Email: [email protected]