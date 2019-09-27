Olympian Max Parrot to join 15th annual Light The Night Walk across Canada

TORONTO, Sept. 27, 2019 /CNW/ - Max Parrot, professional snowboarder and 2018 Olympic Games silver medalist will join more than 35,000 Canadians expected to take part in the annual nation-wide flagship event hosted by The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada (LLSC). At Light The Night Walk, participants in 12 cities will walk in solidarity to show their support for more than 128,000 Canadians affected by blood cancers.

Now in its milestone 15th year, Light The Night celebrates cancer survivors, honours those we've lost and gives hope to those facing cancer. In 2018, Light The Night raised over $6.5 million which helped fund a record number of research grants.

"When someone is diagnosed with a blood cancer, it turns their world upside down," said Alicia Talarico, LLSC's president. "Light The Night is a meaningful way to support those affected by blood cancers and send a message that they are not alone."

This year, LLSC teamed up with Max Parrot to raise awareness and funds for blood cancer cures. Max Parrot was diagnosed with Hodgkin lymphoma late last year. He recently completed treatment for the disease and will walk in solidarity with the blood cancer community at Light The Night.

"My partnership with The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada is obviously deeply personal," said Max Parrot. "My goal is to inspire Canadians to support this cause until we find a cure."

LLSC is the leading non-profit voluntary health organization dedicated to finding cures for blood cancers and ensuring that patients have access to life-saving treatments. Each year, more than 22,000 Canadians are diagnosed with a form of blood cancer. Through its fundraising programs, LLSC has invested more than $40 million in research to better understand the underlying causes of the disease, develop better therapies, and save more lives. The funds raised through Light The Night Walk will be used for:

Research to advance targeted therapies that are saving lives;

Blood cancer services, information, and support for patients and caregivers;

Public education for healthcare professionals and the blood cancer community.

There are many ways to raise awareness and show support for Canadians affected by blood cancers. Visit the Light The Night website at www.lightthenight.ca to register and learn more.

SCHEDULE OF EVENTS

5:00pm | Registration Opens

6:00pm | Remembrance Ceremony

6:30pm | Main Stage Program

7:00pm | Walk Starts

8:15pm | Closing Ceremony

PARTICIPATING CITIES

Saturday, September 28

Edmonton

Winnipeg

Saturday, October 5

Saskatoon

Thursday, October 17

Toronto

Saturday, October 19

Calgary

Halifax

London

Montreal

Vancouver

St. John's

Saturday, October 26

Ottawa

Monday, May 2

Quebec City

About Light The Night Walk

Each year, in communities across Canada, teams of families, friends, and co-workers walk into the night holding illuminated lanterns to raise funds for The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada at the Light The Night Walk events. Together, they bring help and hope to people affected by blood cancers and their families. The Walks are an inspirational and memorable evening event that takes place in nearly 200 communities across North America each fall. There are 12 LLSC hosted Light The Night Walk events and dozens of volunteer-hosted community and school walks across the country. Visit www.lightthenight.ca to learn more.

About The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society of Canada is the single largest voluntary health agency dedicated to blood cancers in Canada. LLSC funds life-saving blood cancer research across the country, and provides free information and support services to patients and caregivers. Our mission is to cure leukemia, lymphoma, Hodgkin's disease and myeloma, and improve the quality of life of patients and their families. To find out more visit www.llscanada.org

For personalized disease, treatment or support information, patients can contact our local support staff at 1-833-222-4884. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

