MONTREAL, Jan. 29, 2026 /CNW/ - For over 40 years, Oligo Professionnel has been developing and manufacturing high-quality hair care products for professional hairstylists. Founded in Montreal, this family-owned company is now led by three brothers, driven by a mission to create healthier, safer, and exclusive care formulas, while placing professional support for hairstylists at the heart of its approach.

Ilan, Raphy, and Ronen Cohen of Oligo Professionnel (CNW Group/OLIGO PROFESSIONNEL)

With a strong focus on shared values and a desire to provide enhanced guidance and on-the-ground support, Oligo Professionnel has chosen to entrust its distribution to the Beauté Star network, a trusted partner known for its close relationships with salons and its commitment to education. Beauté Star is also ranked among Quebec's 300 largest SMEs in 2025.

A Success Story

Oligo Professionnel has established itself as a leading reference in Canada and remains, to this day, the only fully Canadian manufacturer of professional hair color products, and the only one based in Quebec.

This unique position is built on a consistent commitment to product quality, as well as a deep understanding of the realities and needs of the professional market, elements that have gradually positioned the company as an industry leader.

A New Partnership Built on Shared Values

Like Oligo Professionnel, a family-owned company run by brothers Ilan, Raphy, and Ronen Cohen, Beauté Star is a Quebec-based business owned and led by Marie-Christine and Marie-Danielle Bourdon, who took over the family organization in 2020. The network now includes 24 stores across Quebec, along with a team of field representatives.

"From the very beginning, our ambition has been to build a company deeply rooted locally, one that moves forward with professionals and for professionals. Partnering with Beauté Star extends this vision: one of human-centered, hands-on support and long-term commitment to Quebec's hairdressing community. We believe that a strong brand is measured not only by its products, but by the quality of the relationships it builds and the positive impact it generates."-- Ilan Cohen, President, Oligo Professionnel

This partnership reflects a shared commitment to supporting Quebec's professional ecosystem. It enables hairstylists to access high-quality products while strengthening both companies' local roots and their autonomy within the industry, in pursuit of a sustainable, long-term business vision.

By investing in enhanced support and expanded educational offerings, Oligo Professionnel and Beauté Star equip professionals to evolve their practices, build client loyalty, and maintain a positive impact within their communities.

About Oligo Professionnel

Oligo Professionnel was founded in 1986 in Montreal by Moty and Liliane Cohen. It has since become one of the most respected professional hair care brands in Canada. With brands such as Calura, Blacklight, Funkhue, and Alcôve under its umbrella, Oligo combines innovation and integrity to deliver high-performance products that prioritize the well-being of hairstylists and their clients. Each formula is developed using cutting-edge technology to enhance everyday hair care routines.

For more information, visit www.oligoprofessionnel.ca.

