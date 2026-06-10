Oligo Medic Appoints Dr. Marie-Lyne Nault as Chief Medical Officer

Appointment underscores Company's ambition to develop into full spectrum pioneer of care in joint preservation

LAVAL, QC, June 10, 2026 /CNW/ - Oligo Medic Inc., ("Oligo" or the "Company"), today announced the appointment of Dr. Marie-Lyne Nault, MD, PhD, FRCSC, a Harvard-trained pediatric orthopedic surgeon and clinician-scientist, as its new Chief Medical Officer. The appointment marks a symbolic step in crystallizing the company's mission focus on advancing the standard of care in joint preservation with an all-encompassing approach.

Building on the proven clinical and commercial success of its flagship product, JointRep®--an injectable biomaterial scaffold that has gained strong international adoption as a cost-effective, first-line treatment for the majority of cartilage lesions--Oligo is now boldly embarking on the next phase of its evolution.

Dr. Nault joins the Company's leadership team to help guide this transformation. A prolific investigator specializing in sports medicine and complex knee, hip and ankle pathology, she serves as an attending orthopedic surgeon at CHU Sainte-Justine where she established Canada's first dedicated pediatric sports medicine "Living Lab" -- an innovative, integrated clinical-research platform that combines patient care, biomechanics, engineering, and technology development to accelerate evidence-based solutions and translational innovation for young athletes.

"Dr. Nault's rare combination of clinical insight, translational research leadership, and commitment to education makes her exceptionally well qualified to shape our path forward," said Sam Alexandre Selmani, Chief Executive Officer of Oligo Medic. "Her work consistently bridges cutting-edge science with real-world patient outcomes--exactly the bridge this next chapter requires."

"My career has been all about keeping people moving--from young athletes to anyone who wants to stay active for life," said Dr. Nault. "Oligo Medic's vision of a full continuum of joint-preservation care, grounded in real science and real outcomes, is precisely the platform I want to help create. I am honoured to join at this pivotal moment. Keep moving forever!"

About Oligo Medic Inc.

Oligo Medic is a global commercial regenerative medicine company focused on orthopedic soft tissue repair and preservation with a well-established global distributor network and product rich development pipeline.

The company is broadening its scope through an expansive M&A strategy and positioning itself as a leading innovator providing a full spectrum of care in joint preservation through a range of products and services spanning from advanced biomaterials, surgical instruments and technologies to ahead-of-the-curve preventative, rehabilitation & lifestyle solutions.

The company's future is predicated on the simple human premise that Motion is life, or the growing recognition of mobility as a key enabler of longevity. Our ever-expanding understanding of the biochemical pathways reliably activated by physical exercise leaves us with a humbling comparison to the most miraculous human-developed medicines. Join us in this thrilling journey to push the limits of human active healthspan.

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements about Oligo's objectives, strategies and businesses that involve risks and uncertainties. These statements are "forward-looking" because they are based on our current expectations about the markets we operate in and on various estimates and assumptions. Actual events or results may differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements if known or unknown risks affect our business, or if our estimates or assumptions turn out to be inaccurate.

SOURCE Oligo Medic inc.

For more information: Contact: Company: Sam Selmani, CEO, 514-358-4273, [email protected]; Media Inquiry : Frédéric Dumais, 514-261-4735