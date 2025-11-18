As adoption of AI agents accelerates, Canadian cell will help organizations innovate securely

Okta's new Canadian cell helps ensure customer data remains within Canada

French language product and support will be expanded to better serve Quebec and Francophone customers

TORONTO, Nov. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Okta is strengthening its commitment to Canadian customers with the opening of a new Okta cell, helping ensure all customer data remains within Canada to meet local privacy and compliance requirements. The organization is also growing its team in Canada and adding French-language support for its products and services.

The launch of the Canadian cell aligns with the urgent need for secure AI infrastructure in Canada. As organizations increasingly deploy AI agents, these AI "co-workers" access sensitive data at machine speed, creating new risks that legacy security solutions can't manage. A recent report from Okta found that 93 percent of Canadian business leaders report using AI agents , but less than one percent have a well-established strategy to manage non-human identities.

Okta is helping define a new approach through an identity security fabric that provides unified control, visibility, and governance for every identity--from humans to AI agents. The Canadian cell provides the foundation for organizations to discover, authorize, and govern these identities within a compliant, locally managed environment.

"Canadian businesses are embracing AI to accelerate productivity and innovation, and they deserve a foundation built on trust and data residency," said Dan Kagan, Vice President, Okta Canada. "Our new data cell is an investment to help them securely innovate, empowering them to transform their operations with confidence."

Key Benefits for Canadian Customers:

Data Residency & Enhanced Disaster Recovery: Okta's new full-service Canadian cell is hosted within Canada to ensure customer identity data stays in-country and aligns with local privacy and compliance requirements. With the new cell, Enhanced Disaster Recovery will now be available to organizations across Canada, providing a guaranteed recovery time of five minutes or less. The cell is expected to go live in Q1 2026.

