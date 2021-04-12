"We know Canadians are looking for more choice in what they eat - and that there is growing interest in plant-based options," says Matt Wright, General Manager, Burger King Canada. "We're excited to build on the momentum behind our Impossible Whopper - which started in the U.S. and continued with our Ontario launch last month. We can't wait to bring the amazing taste of this burger to Canadians from coast-to-coast."

The Impossible Whopper launched in the United States in 2019, and in Ontario in March, but is available as of today - April 12 - in all participating Burger King restaurants across Canada.

"Our mission is to sell ImpossibleTM products everywhere that conventional animal meat is sold today, and as the second largest fast food burger chain in the world, Burger King will help us play a huge role in achieving that mission," says Dennis Woodside, President of Impossible Foods. "The Impossible Whopper has been successful in Ontario so far and we're thrilled to expand its availability to the rest of Canada."

According to the Restaurants Brands for Good 2020 Year in Review report from the parent company of Burger King, guests who chose the Impossible Whopper in 2020 avoided the equivalent greenhouse gas emissions of driving about 520 million miles in an average passenger vehicle.

About BURGER KING®:

Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world. The original Home of The Whopper®, the Burger King system operates more than 18,600 locations in more than 100 countries. Almost 100 percent of Burger King restaurants are owned and operated by independent franchisees, many of them family-owned operations that have been in business for decades. To learn more about the Burger King brand, please visit the Burger King brand website at www.bk.com or follow us on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About Impossible Foods:

Based in California's Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious, nutritious meat and dairy products from plants — with a much smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D., Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy Project. For more information, please visit impossiblefoods.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook or Instagram .

