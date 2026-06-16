OGSCC Releases Spring Report on Early Implementation of the Canada Grocery Code

OTTAWA, ON, June 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct (OGSCC or the "Office") has released its first public report, providing an early look at the issues, trends, and implementation experiences emerging from across Canada's grocery supply chain following full implementation of the Canada Grocery Code (the "Code") on January 1, 2026.

Covering the period from January 1 to May 31, 2026, the report provides insight into how the Code is being operationalized the types of concerns being raised with the OGSCC, and the Office's efforts to support compliance and education.

"This report provides the first public snapshot of the issues, concerns and implementation trends emerging under the Canada Grocery Code in the first five months," said Karen Proud, President and Adjudicator of the OGSCC. "While implementation remains in its early stages, the report also demonstrates the broad-based support that exists for the objectives of the Canada Grocery Code and provides encouraging early indications that the Code can be used to support constructive discussions and resolution of concerns between parties."

"The Canada Grocery Code is helping to build momentum toward greater trust and transparency within our grocery supply chain," said the Honourable Heath MacDonald, Minister of Agriculture and Agri-Food. "As awareness of the Code continues to grow, we look forward to seeing its positive impact for all those across the sector."

"The Canada Grocery Code is a practical tool for building fairer, more transparent and more predictable commercial relationships. I commend everyone who has played a role in bringing the Code into practice. We must now keep up our efforts to raise awareness of the Code and ensure everyone feels confident using it," said Donald Martel, Quebec Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food.

The report identifies several early implementation themes emerging across the grocery supply chain, including hesitation among some members to raise concerns with commercial counterparts or through formal reporting channels, ongoing misconceptions regarding the role of the OGSCC's confidential Issue Centre, and the need for greater familiarity with commercial agreements. At the same time, the report highlights strong industry support for the objectives of the Code, constructive engagement across the supply chain, and encouraging early indications that the Code may help to facilitate commercial discussions and support the resolution of concerns.

Looking ahead, the OGSCC will continue to focus on education, outreach, member recruitment, and compliance-support activities aimed at strengthening confidence in the Code and supporting its consistent implementation across the sector.

Key findings and activities highlighted in the report include:

Nine issues submitted through the OGSCC's confidential Issue Centre during the first five months of 2026, providing early insight into how the Code is operating in practice across the grocery supply chain;

The most common concerns raised involved unilateral changes to commercial arrangements, notice periods, disputed deductions, administrative fees, and questions relating to good-faith negotiations and communication between parties;

The OGSCC's first sector-wide information-gathering exercise, which received 62 responses from members. The exercise found that 82% of respondents had encountered click-to-accept agreement processes and 73% had encountered unilateral amendment clauses;

The publication of the OGSCC's first formal guidance documents addressing click-to-accept practices and unilateral amendments to agreements, providing greater clarity regarding expectations under the Code; and

The introduction of a fully anonymous reporting option within the Issue Centre to support greater confidence and participation in issue reporting.

What Happens Next?

The OGSCC will continue to monitor implementation trends, provide education and guidance to participants, and support dispute resolution where required.

Later this summer, the newly appointed Code Advisory Group will begin the mandatory annual review of both the Canada Grocery Code and the Dispute Resolution Management Process.

The full report is available at canadacode.org.

This project is funded through the Regional Collaborative Partnerships Program under the Sustainable Canadian Agricultural Partnership, an agreement between federal, provincial and territorial governments.

About the Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct

The Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct (OGSCC) is responsible for supporting implementation of the Canada Grocery Code an industry-led initiative designed to establish clear standards for fair dealing between grocery retailers and suppliers in Canada.

SOURCE Office of the Grocery Sector Code of Conduct

Media Contact: Aileigh Karson, Manager of Communications & Stakeholder Relations, [email protected], 343.996.4422