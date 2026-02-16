LONGUEUIL, QC, Feb. 16, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, in collaboration with Mission Unitaînés, the City of Longueuil and RÉSIDES-H, today officially opened a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors. The new project is already fully leased up, and tenants have already started moving in.

Located at 900 allée Thérèse-Dallaire-Laplante, the building is one of the outcomes of the first phase of the Mission Unitaînés project. The goal was to add 1,100 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock within two years by building 11 residences, each with 100 units, in 11 different cities. A second phase, announced in August 2025, brought the total number of new housing units to be built over a two-year period to 1,700 in 17 cities.

Government investments related to the partnership with Mission Unitaînés total $370.1 million. They stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Longueuil, for its part, donated the land, provided certain tax breaks and covered the utility connection costs. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, rounded out the financial package.

The official opening was attended by Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women; Natilien Joseph, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Saint-Hubert; Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil, Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, Caroline Sauriol, President and Chief Executive Officer of Mission Unitaînés; and Isabelle Deslandes, Chair of the Board of Directors of RÉSIDES-H. Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Québecor, was also present to announce a financial contribution in support of Mission Unitaînés.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's announcement shows what can be done when governments work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build a strong Canada."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Our government is delivering more social and affordable housing than ever, in all regions of Quebec. The agreement with Mission Unitaînés is a formula that yields concrete results. These are new quality living environments that are a great place to live, delivered on budget and on schedule. The official opening of the Longueuil building is further proof of this! Congratulations to all the partners!"

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I am proud of our government's contribution to this project. Its official opening today will make a real difference for seniors in Longueuil. Every project like this one draws us closer to the country we want to build – a country where everyone has access to a safe and affordable place to call home."

Natilien Joseph, Member of Parliament for Longueuil–Saint-Hubert

"As a partner city, we are very pleased to have contributed to this project that represents a significant increase to affordable housing supply in Longueuil. Every effort was made to have our city selected for this program: We accelerated the processes and did everything so that we could quickly complete the first steps. We couldn't be prouder. Today's official opening marks an important milestone toward our goal of providing Longueuil residents with a diverse range of options so they can all be adequately housed. Thanks to the Unitaînés project, another 100 households now have access to quality housing at a reasonable price that's tied to their income."

Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil

"As the non-profit owner of this project, we are deeply proud to see Mission Unitaînés Longueuil become a reality. This building reflects the vision that guided the creation of RÉSIDES-H: to develop high-quality, off-market housing in service of our community. This inauguration marks an important milestone and reaffirms our commitment to building, with and for residents, a more inclusive and supportive community."

Isabelle Deslandes, Chair of the Board of Directors of RÉSIDES-H

"It is with immense pride that today, through this opening, we fulfill the mission we set out on less than two years ago to provide quality, safe and financially accessible housing for the least affluent seniors in our society. We are very proud to bring this vision to life and to know that seniors have begun moving into this building that we built together. It was an effective partnership between the City, governments and our team to complete the project in record time and at record-low cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés

"Vidéotron recognizes the crucial importance of maintaining social and family connections for seniors, particularly in a context where isolation is a major societal challenge. That is why we are proud to continue our partnership with Mission Unitaînés and to increase our total contribution to one million dollars, with the goal of tangibly improving the daily lives of older adults. We believe that, in addition to having access to affordable housing, it is essential that residents remain connected to their loved ones and their community."

Pierre Karl Péladeau, President and Chief Executive Officer of Québecor

Highlights:

Virtual tour of a Mission Unitaînés building designed by Yelle Maillé et associés architectes.





The newly opened residence in Longueuil includes 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a scooter parking area, it also includes a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.





CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. In addition, CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

