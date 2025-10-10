QUÉBEC, Oct. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec, the Town of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures and Espace-Vie TSA officially opened la Villa Espace-Vie, an innovative residential project in Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures for adults with autism who face major challenges. The development of this living environment, comprising three units with a total of nine bedrooms, represents an investment of more than $7.6 million, including the development of a daytime activity centre.

The event was attended by the Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec Centre; Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region; Geneviève Guilbault, Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs and Member of the National Assembly for Louis-Hébert; Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services; Caroline Tremblay, Chief Administrative Officer of the Town of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures; Marie-Josée Dutil, President of Espace-Vie TSA; the families of the future tenants of the Villa, numerous private donors and volunteers, as well as the entire Espace-Vie TSA team.

The Government of Canada has contributed to the project by providing the organization with nearly $5.5 million in the form of low-interest and forgivable loans from the Affordable Housing Fund.

The Government of Quebec has contributed nearly $650,000 through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec.

In addition, a renewable five-year agreement with the CIUSS de la Capitale-Nationale covers, among other things, the costs of care and support, assistance and learning services tailored to the tenants' needs, representing more than $1.2 million per year.

The Town of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures has donated land valued at $1.2 million.

Finally, thanks to the tremendous generosity of private donors, Espace-Vie TSA raised over $3 million--surpassing the original $2.7 million goal--for the construction of the Villa and the development of the daytime activity centre.

Quotes:

"We are committed to working with all levels of government and all sectors to provide housing support to those who need it most. This project will quickly create housing for some of the adults with autism of Quebec, whose needs are urgent. I am proud that our government is among the partners making this development possible."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This is a great example of the concrete efforts made by our government to ensure that individuals with specific housing needs can find a quality living environment. Our government's financial contribution will enable adults with autism who face major challenges to access affordable housing. Once again, this demonstrates that our investments in the creation of social and affordable housing benefit all regions of Québec and all citizens."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"The completion of this project demonstrates the collective effort of parents, donors and volunteers joining forces to provide a welcoming and supportive living environment for young adults with special needs. I'm delighted that, thanks to the Affordable Housing Fund, the federal government has been able to support such a project as Villa Espace-Vie and thus contributed to its success."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Member of Parliament for Québec Centre

"I am so proud to inaugurate this project today, alongside Mrs. Dutil, her team, and our partners, with whom we worked hard -- including through a $650,000 investment -- to bring this initiative to life. Behind this project are families, volunteers, and donors who came together to create a dignified and humane living environment. Right here, in our community, in Louis-Hébert. Together, we are offering adults living with autism a true home, tailored to their needs, and giving them the place they deserve at the heart of our community."

Geneviève Guilbault, Quebec Minister of Municipal Affairs and Member of the National Assembly for Louis-Hébert

"People with autism need an environment that supports their autonomy and growth, as part of a life project tailored to their reality. This requires providing them with an inclusive living environment in their own community, close to their loved ones. To ensure that this initiative is fully successful, it is essential to provide them with appropriate support services. This is why I am very proud that the Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has supported this project through a renewable five-year funding agreement, worth more than $1.2 million per year, for providing support and learning services tailored to their needs."

Lionel Carmant, Quebec Minister Responsible for Social Services

"The Town of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures is proud to have contributed to this meaningful project by donating land on a beautiful riverfront site. We believe that this exceptional natural setting will provide a high-quality living environment conducive to the well-being and personal growth of its future residents. This commitment reflects our determination to build an inclusive and caring community."

Caroline Tremblay, Chief Administrative Officer, Town of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures

"After more than 10 years of effort and initiatives, our vision is finally becoming a reality, for the well-being of adults with autism who face significant challenges! We are extremely grateful for the financial support we have received, both from public and private sources. We thank you for believing in our innovative approach to reimagining the future of these individuals as full members of society. For us, this is just the beginning, as we hope that our project will help shape new residential models that will benefit the thousands of adults with autism who face significant challenges in Quebec!"

Marie-Josée Dutil, President, Espace-Vie TSA

Highlights:

All eligible tenants could benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Town of Saint-Augustin-de-Desmaures (10%).

Based on the prevention of anxiety, which is pervasive among autistic people and constitutes the main barrier to their well-being and inclusion, the groundbreaking Espace-Vie TSA concept, unique in Quebec, was designed specifically for adults with autism who face significant challenges.

Architecture was used to its full potential in building the Villa, which was designed to create a soothing and comforting atmosphere that supports smooth transitions and minimizes sensory overload to foster self-determination among its residents. The Espace-Vie TSA approach includes a daytime activity centre that has been welcoming the nine future tenants of the Villa since last June. By winter 2026, six additional adults with autism facing significant challenges will gain access to these personalized services tailored to their needs.

A research project is currently underway, in partnership with the Chair in Self-Determination and Disability at Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières, examining the potential impact of Espace-Vie TSA's holistic approach on residents, their families and support staff. This project will also identify best practices that can be replicated across Quebec, in both public and private networks, to enhance the well-being of people with autism who face significant challenges.

List of major donors: Mirella and Lino Saputo Foundation, Sandra and Alain Bouchard Foundation, Marcelle and Jean Coutu Foundation, Fondation Autiste et Majeur, Desjardins GoodSpark Fund, Beneva, iA Financial Group, Canam Group, Fasken and BMO Financial Group.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. Its mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. In addition, CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. Follow us on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

About Espace-Vie TSA

Espace-Vie TSA has been a recognized non-profit organization since 2013. Its mission is to offer adults with autism who face significant challenges a true home and a daytime activity centre that are caring, adaptable, focused on well-being and tailored to their needs in order to foster their self-determination by enabling them to develop their full potential and promote their social participation. Anxiety prevention is the foundation of Espace-Vie TSA's approach.

Espace-Vie TSA is taking the opportunity of the Villa's official opening to unveil its new signature, which reflects the human character of its approach--providing a living space while proudly proclaiming the guiding principle that drives it every day: "Rethinking the future of adults with autism who face challenges."

To find out more about Espace-Vie TSA, visit https://www.espacevietsa.org/

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Amelia Benattia, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Marie-Josée Dutil, President, Espace-Vie TSA, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Espace-Vie TSA, [email protected]