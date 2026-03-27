MONTRÉAL, March 27, 2026 /CNW/ - The governments of Canada and Quebec, in collaboration with the City of Montréal, Mission Unitaînés and the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal (OMHM), today officially opened a 100-unit affordable housing project for independent seniors. The new living environment is nearly full, and residents will start moving in on April 1.

Located at 9275 rue Notre-Dame Est, the residence -- which will be named Les habitations de la Promenade -- is a product of the first phase of a project by Mission Unitaînés. The goal was originally to add 1,100 affordable housing units to Quebec's housing stock within two years by building 11 residences, each with 100 units, in 11 different cities. A second phase, announced in August 2025, brought the total number of new housing units to be built over the two-year period to 1,700 in 17 cities.

Government investments related to the partnership with Mission Unitaînés total $370.1 million. They stem from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and new matching investments announced by Quebec in its 2023 and 2024 economic updates. The City of Montréal donated the land and provided a financial contribution of $4.2 million to cover certain costs, including taxes during the construction phase and the first years of operation, as well as the costs of connecting to municipal infrastructure. A philanthropic donation of $500,000 from Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors of Mission Unitaînés, rounded out the financial package.

The official opening was attended by Eric St-Pierre, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier, Jean Martel, President and CEO of the Société d'habitation du Québec, Véronique Belpaire, Director of the Mercier–Hochelaga-Maisonneuve Borough for the City of Montréal, Caroline Sauriol, President and CEO of Mission Unitaînés, and Isabelle Pépin, General Manager of the OMHM.

Quotes:

"Our government is delivering more social and affordable housing than ever, in all regions of Quebec. The agreement with Mission Unitaînés is a formula that's yielding concrete results: new quality living environments that are a great place to live, delivered on budget and on schedule. The official opening of the Montréal building is further proof of this. Congratulations to all the partners!"

Caroline Proulx, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Status of Women

"I'm proud that our government took part in this project, in collaboration with the Government of Quebec, the City of Montréal, Mission Unitaînés and the OMHM. With 100 new affordable housing units, the residential building officially opened today will make a real difference for seniors in East Montréal by providing them with a living environment adapted to their needs."

Eric St-Pierre, Member of Parliament for Honoré-Mercier

"I'm delighted to see this promising project become reality for Montréal. Our government is taking action to accelerate the construction of quality, affordable housing tailored to the needs of those who helped build Quebec as it is today. The Mission Unitaînés project is fully in line with this commitment to provide our seniors with modern, safe and dignified living environments."

Karine Boivin Roy, Parliamentary Assistant to the Quebec Minister Responsible for the Metropolis and the Montréal Region, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister responsible for the Status of Women and Member of the National Assembly for Anjou–Louis-Riel

"Our government is proud to have contributed to the completion of this project, which significantly improves the supply of non-profit housing in Montréal. No effort was spared to ensure that Montréal was selected: we accelerated processes and did everything so that we could quickly complete the first steps. Today's official opening is an important step toward a housing market that works for Montrealers."

Soraya Martinez Ferrada, Mayor of Montréal

"In line with its strategic planning, the Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal focuses on key partnerships to accelerate the creation of social and affordable housing that meets the real needs of Montrealers. The Habitations de la Promenade project exemplifies this approach. The Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal is proud to be the owner of this new building. The entire team warmly thanks Mission Unitaînés for this contribution, which benefits seniors in East Montréal."

Sylvie Crispo, Chair of the Board of Directors, Office municipal d'habitation de Montréal

"It is with immense pride that today, by officially opening this building, we fulfill the mission we set out on less than two years ago to provide quality, safe and financially accessible housing for the least affluent seniors in our society. We are very proud to bring this vision to life and to know that seniors have begun moving into this building that we built together. An effective partnership between the City, the different levels of government and our team enabled us to complete the project in record time and at record-low cost."

Luc Maurice, Chair of the Board of Directors, Mission Unitaînés

Highlights:

Virtual tour of a Mission Unitaînés building designed by Yelle Maillé et associés architectes.

The newly opened residence in Montréal includes 100 adaptable housing units for people with reduced mobility. Equipped with two elevators, sprinklers, an emergency generator and a mobility scooter parking area, it also includes a multi-purpose air-conditioned common room, an outdoor patio and landscaping to foster socialization among residents.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. Follow CMHC on X, YouTube, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Quebec Minister Responsible for the Status of Women, [email protected]; Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Caroline Sauriol, CEO of Mission Unitaînés, [email protected], 514-442-6251