VALLÉE-JONCTION, QC, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada, along with the Municipality of Vallée-Jonction, today marked the official opening of Domaine du Couvent, a 20-unit social and affordable housing project for semi-independent seniors. The project, spearheaded by the Domaine du Couvent organization, represents a total investment of nearly $8.4 million.

The event was attended by Luc Provençal, Member of the National Assembly for Beauce-Nord and Chair of the Committee on Health and Social Services, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières; Patricia Drouin, Mayor of Vallée-Jonction; and Pierre Lemay, Chair of the Domaine du Couvent Board of Directors.

The Government of Quebec has contributed close to $3.4 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ) and has also secured the organization's mortgage loan. The Government of Canada contributed $2.1 million to the project under the first Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement.

The Municipality of Vallée-Jonction, for its part, contributed more than $320,000, which includes a tax rebate for a period of 35 years.

Quotes:

"This is a wonderful and concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment. Our government's financial contribution is providing seniors with safe and affordable housing. This project demonstrates once again that our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"We are committed to working with all levels of government and all sectors to provide housing support to those who need it most. This project has allowed us to rapidly create homes for semi-independent seniors with urgent housing needs. Our government is proud to be one of the partners that have made this project possible."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"I want to congratulate the leadership of Domaine du Couvent and their partners for this achievement. Our government is proud to have contributed to making this wonderful project a reality. These new homes will allow our seniors to remain in their community, close to their loved ones."

Luc Provençal, Member of the National Assembly for Beauce-Nord and Chair of the Committee on Health and Social Services

"Our government is proud to have contributed to this project, which allows local seniors to remain in their community. Domaine du Couvent is another great success story made possible through collaboration between all levels of government."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"This $8.4-million investment is more than an investment in infrastructure. It's a promise for the future and proof of our commitment to building a society where everyone, especially our senior citizens, can live with dignity and in comfort. By combining our strengths and our resources, we're working to improve the well-being of our citizens and helping our municipality thrive."

Patricia Drouin, Mayor of Vallée-Jonction

"The founding, ten years ago, of the non-profit organization that is Domaine du Couvent, was the first step toward the construction of this modern residence for independent seniors. The consensus-building and collaborative work done by all the parties involved must be applauded. And we must not forget the dedication of the craftspeople and volunteers who have been here from the start and without whom this project would not be standing today."

Pierre Lemay, President of Domaine du Couvent

Highlights:

Up to 16 of the 20 households that reside in Domaine du Couvent could be eligible for the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $275,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Vallée-Jonction (10%).

over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Vallée-Jonction (10%). Domaine du Couvent received $250,000 in financial assistance from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Under this program, this assistance is funded equally by the SHQ and the Municipality of Vallée-Jonction.

in financial assistance from the SHQ's Rénovation Québec program. Under this program, this assistance is funded equally by the SHQ and the Municipality of Vallée-Jonction. The Regional County Municipality of Nouvelle-Beauce contributed $60,000 to the Domaine du Couvent project.

to the Domaine du Couvent project. The Caisse Desjardins de la Nouvelle-Beauce also provided $20,000 for the building of residential units. Part of this funding was put toward the common room and landscaping.

