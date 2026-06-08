Official opening of Le Phare des Îles in the Municipality of Les Îles de la Madeleine

LES ÎLES-DE-LA-MADELEINE, QC, June 8, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada, the Government of Quebec, the Municipality of Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine and Gestion Le Phare des Îles marked the opening of Le Phare des Îles, a building with eight social and affordable housing units for adults with a mild to moderate intellectual disability, a physical disability, an autism spectrum disorder or a permanent functional limitations. This initiative represents a total investment of more than $7.6 million.

The Government of Canada has allocated more than $4.6 million to this project through the second Canada-Quebec Rapid Housing Initiative Agreement. The Government of Quebec is adding a total contribution of more than $2 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ). The Municipality of Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine granted a tax credit and donated the land.

Quotes:

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's opening shows what can be done when governments and municipalities work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build Canada strong."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"The opening of Le Phare des Îles clearly demonstrates our commitment to providing housing solutions that meet the needs of the most vulnerable people. Thanks to the collaboration of our partners, we are contributing to the development of a housing supply that promotes the independence, safety and quality of life of Quebecers."

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

Phare des Îles is a perfect example of what we can achieve when we come together around an exciting community project. Today, we are opening an inclusive new living environment designed to promote independence, provide a safe environment and enable everyone to reach their full potential right in their community."

Antonin Valiquette, Mayor and Chair of the Communauté maritime des Îles-de-la-Madeleine

"Ten years ago, we dreamed of an innovative community home for our adults with special needs. They now live in supervised apartments and are learning to make choices for themselves and to gain control over their lives as adults. This project was made possible by the financial support of several funders. We're grateful to you and proud that our dream has become a reality."

Martine Martin, President, Gestion Le Phare des Îles

Highlights:

All eligible tenants could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine (10%).

The project has also received $150,000 in funding from the Desjardins GoodSpark Fund and $100,000 from the RCM of Les Îles-de-la-Madeleine through its Programme de soutien aux projets structurants.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, 367-867-7770, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]