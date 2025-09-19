LAVAL, QC, Sept. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Canada and Quebec, the City of Laval and the Corporation d'habitation de Laval celebrated the official opening of Habitation Bousquet. The housing project represents a total investment of over $14 million for the construction of 26 units of housing along with community spaces for people leaving homelessness in Laval.

The announcement was made by Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament for Alfred-Pellan, along with Céline Haytayan, Member of the National Assembly for Laval-des-Rapides.

Habitation Bousquet offers subsidized housing with community support for people aged 50 and over who have experienced homelessness. Tenants will have access to on-site support services to help ensure housing stability. The first tenants should move in as early as November 2025.

The two orders of government are working together to accelerate the increase in supply of affordable housing, especially for people with special needs, like individuals experiencing or at risk of homelessness.

Quotes:

"Our government is determined to help communities strengthen their capacity to develop local solutions to housing challenges and homelessness. This housing project will offer more safe and affordable housing to people living in Laval for generations to come. It's also another step in building an economy that works for everyone."

– The Honourable Gregor Robertson, federal Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Working toward ensuring that members of our community have a roof over their head is a fundamental responsibility. And I know this, as I come from the healthcare and social services sector. I am delighted to see this project completed, since it aims to be a tangible, human-centred response to the homelessness crisis and to facilitate the reintegration of people in difficult and precarious situations. Congratulations to all of our project partners."

– Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Minister Responsible for the Laurentides Region

"Our government is addressing the housing crisis by investing in all types of housing, both in Laval and across Canada. The completion of Habitation Bousquet is a big step forward for the Laval community, as these homes will allow some of the most vulnerable residents of Alfred-Pellan to regain a certain quality of life and housing stability."

– Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament for Alfred-Pellan

"Our government is increasing the supply of affordable housing and finding solutions to the homelessness crisis. I am very pleased to see these 26 subsidized and affordable units for people leaving homelessness built in Laval-des-Rapides. Among other things, these homes will offer support services to help residents reintegrate into society. I want to thank and congratulate all the partners who worked together on this project."

– Céline Haytayan, Member of the National Assembly for Laval-des-Rapides

"The completion of Habitation Bousquet, one of the first modular social housing projects in Quebec, shows the agility of the City of Laval and its partners in responding to the pressing needs of vulnerable people, while also helping to increase the supply of sustainable and adapted housing in the area."

– Hugo Rousseau, Director of Urban Planning for the City of Laval

"The Corporation d'habitation de Laval is proud to be developing social housing for people with special needs. This project for vulnerable people will help ensure permanent, accessible and high-quality housing for individuals who are leaving homelessness. Thanks to the close co-operation of the City of Laval and Maison Dominique, the residents of this new building will get not only housing at a reasonable price, but also psychosocial support that aims to ensure their well-being. Additionally, this initiative will also help to free up Laval's temporary housing resources. The Corporation d'habitation de Laval would like to sincerely thank all the partners and financial backers that made this project possible."

– Denis Lepage, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Corporation d'habitation de Laval

"At Maison Dominique, we're very proud to offer these new community support services for housing to people 50 and over who have experienced homelessness and are living with health issues. Offering human-centred support that's adapted on all levels is not only a tangible solution to homelessness and social exclusion, it's also a way to actively help our community's most vulnerable seniors stay in their homes."

– Marie-Hélène Boucher, Managing Director of Maison Dominique

Highlights:

The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative exceeded its initial target of creating 4,500 new affordable units and is expected to create over 5,400 new units across Canada .





provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. The second round of the Rapid Housing Initiative exceeded its initial target of creating 4,500 new affordable units and is expected to create over 5,400 new units across . The funding package for this project is as follows: $11.3 million from the federal government, through the Second Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative. $400,000 from a tripartite agreement between the Société d'habitation du Québec, the City of Laval and the Corporation d'habitation de Laval . $1.25 million from the City of Laval . The Corporation d'habitation Laval also took out a loan of $1.1 million from the SHQ's housing funding program, the Programme de financement en habitation. The 26 households that will live in the building will be eligible for the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on rent. This additional assistance will be covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Laval (10%).



About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating co-operation between all levels of government, private and non-profit sectors, it contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ)

As a leader in housing, the SHQ's mission is to meet the housing needs of Quebecers through its expertise and services to citizens. It does this by providing affordable and low-rental housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, and access to homeownership.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html .

