Official opening of affordable housing units for students at the Université du Québec à Rimouski

RIMOUSKI, QC, June 19, 2026 /CNW/ - Today, the governments of Quebec and Canada, and the Université du Québec à Rimouski (UQAR) marked the official opening of a 25-unit building for students attending the institution in Rimouski. The total investment for this project is more than $11.7 million.

The UQAR received a grant of nearly 7.5 million through the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Programme d'habitation abordable Québec. This amount stems from the Canada-Quebec Agreement under the Housing Accelerator Fund (HAF) and matching investments announced by Quebec.

The building has 25 furnished four-bedroom units. Tenants have access to a laundry room and user-friendly common areas. Rent includes electricity, heating and hot water costs.

Quotes:

"Students in Quebec deserve to focus on their studies, not on searching for housing. That's exactly why our government is taking action. This project is proof that by working hand in hand with our partners, we have delivered more affordable housing for students--concretely, where the needs are real. And we will continue, because a well-housed student is a student who succeeds."

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Our government is committed to helping communities develop local solutions to housing challenges. Today's opening shows what can be done when governments and municipalities work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build Canada strong."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Providing affordable housing to students is a direct investment in their success and the attractiveness of our regions. With modern and accessible living environments, we give young people the conditions they need to study, settle and contribute fully to their community."

Mathieu Lévesque, Minister Responsible for Youth and Minister for the Regions

"The inauguration of the new student residences at the Rimouski campus, bringing the total number of available spaces to 450, is excellent news for our student community. These new residences provide supportive living environments that play a key role in students' integration and academic success. They also allow us to put behind us the student housing challenges experienced in Rimouski over the past few years. UQAR would like to thank the governments of Canada and Quebec, as well as our generous donors, for their support of this project."

François Deschênes, Rector of the Université du Québec à Rimouski

Highlights:

The Fondation de l'UQAR provided over $2,7 million for the development of the project. For its part, Logements étudiants de l'UQAR contributed $250,000.

The Minister of Finance granted a $1.2 million loan for this project.

In total, UQAR has inaugurated 134 additional student rooms, bringing its on-campus housing capacity to more than 450 students.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

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About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, 367-867-7770, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]