The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), through its AccèsLogis Québec program, is contributing more than $1.4 million, including a portion of nearly $504,000 from the federal government as part of the Canada-Quebec agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative. The SHQ is also securing the Coopérative's mortgage loan, and the Municipality of Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau is contributing close to $363,000 to the project.

In addition, the tenants of seven of the nine units can benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they won't spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of more than $120,000 over five years is assumed by the SHQ (90%) and the Municipality of Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau (10%).

Quotes:

"Our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people with special needs. This overall financial assistance of more than $1.4 million will provide independent seniors with a safe and comfortable home. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can enjoy a quality living environment."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Everyone in Quebec deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Our seniors have shaped our country, but unfortunately, they have been among those most affected by COVID-19. Now, more than ever, it's important that we work together to support them. This project will provide affordable housing to independent seniors in Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau and allow them to stay close to their families while they participate in activities in their community."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion

"Congratulations to the Coopérative de solidarité du Vieux Clocher for this important initiative that addresses the need to create new affordable housing. This new building will allow citizens to remain in their community, at home, close to their loved ones. This investment clearly demonstrates our intention to improve the quality of life in all communities across the Vallée-de-la-Gatineau area and Quebec."

Robert Bussière, Member of the National Assembly for Gatineau and Temporary Chair

"Everyone in Quebec should be able to retire in dignity. By ensuring that more seniors have access to affordable housing, we are helping them stay in their community, close to family and friends. That's why we're proud to have invested in this building that includes nine units for independent seniors right here in Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac

"Today, we are marking the official opening of the Résidence du Vieux Clocher and we are also honouring Agathe Quevillon, a woman who devoted her time to the exceptional work needed to complete this residence in Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau. Thank you for your dedication to this and other projects that you have seen through to completion."

Roch Carpentier, Mayor of Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau

"The completion of this major project is the result of more than 10 years of work and perseverance. To all the Coopérative's administrators, thank you for continuing your work despite the many challenges encountered along the way. Thank you to the Municipality of Sainte-Thérèse-de-la-Gatineau, which has supported this project since day one, in 2011. This project could not have been accomplished without the financial contribution of many citizens through the fundraising campaign. Lastly, it would also have been impossible without the help received from CMHC and SHQ through their combined federal and provincial programs."

Marcelle Lyrette, President of the Coopérative de solidarité du Vieux Clocher

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ has, as its mission, to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens by providing affordable and low-rent housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership. Moreover, the SHQ fosters the development of partnerships with communities, collaboration among sector stakeholders and innovation. To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

