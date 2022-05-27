The Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ), through its AccèsLogis Québec program, is contributing more than $2.4 million, including a portion from the federal government as part of the Canada-Quebec agreement under the Rapid Housing Initiative. The SHQ is also securing the organization's mortgage loan, and the City of Québec is contributing more than $816,000 to this project.

In addition, the tenants of 28 of the 35 units can benefit from the SHQ's Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they will not spend more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $482,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Québec (10%).

Quotes:

"Every Quebecer deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. The funding announced today will greatly help those who need it most. This project will quickly provide new dwellings to the most vulnerable people in Québec. Through our Rapid Housing Initiative, we are working to ensure that no one is left behind."

The Honourable Ahmed Hussen, Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion and Minister Responsible for Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

"Our investments in the creation of affordable housing reach all regions of Quebec and benefit all people with special needs. This overall financial assistance of more than $2.4 million will provide seniors and people living with mental health issues with safe and comfortable housing. This is another concrete example of our government's efforts to ensure that more Quebecers can find a quality living environment."

Andrée Laforest, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Creating housing quickly to respond to Quebec's housing crisis is a priority for our government. Today's announcement comes as good news for Québec. This funding is part of our commitment to address pressing housing needs, both here in Québec and across the province."

Joël Lightbound, Member of Parliament for Louis-Hébert

"I wish to recognize the vitality of Résidences populaires de Québec. This initiative, which attracts a diversity of clientele, will allow seniors and single persons to enjoy a pleasant living environment. Your government is proud to contribute to this project, which addresses needs right here, in Louis-Hébert, and in our National Capital.

Geneviève Guilbault, Member of the National Assembly for Louis-Hébert, Deputy Premier of Quebec, Minister of Public Security and Minister Responsible for the Capitale-Nationale Region

"Congratulations to Résidences populaires de Québec for this important initiative, which will help address the need for new affordable housing. This second phase will allow citizens to remain in their communities, at home, close to their loved ones. This investment clearly demonstrates our intention to improve the community's quality of life across the greater Québec area."

Joëlle Boutin, Member of the National Assembly for Jean-Talon and Vice-chair of the Committee on Planning and the Public Domain

"Social housing supply is one of the cornerstones of a healthy city and is indispensable in the fight against social inequality. In these times in which the pandemic has exacerbated social division, the opening of new residential buildings is proving necessary for ensuring a better future for vulnerable populations. Thanks to AccèsLogis Québec, the community has been able to complete projects by itself and for itself, and we are happy to be able to work with a strong ecosystem to add these initiatives to the landscape of our beautiful city.

Marie-Pierre Boucher, Member of the Executive Committee of the City of Québec responsible for housing and social housing

"Subsidized community housing is essential to giving vulnerable people the opportunity to live with dignity. We have a social responsibility to provide quality living conditions to our seniors."

David Boivin, President, Résidences populaires de Québec

About Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that, by 2030, everyone in Canada has a home that they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

As a leader in housing, the SHQ has, as its mission, to meet the housing needs of Quebec citizens by providing affordable and low-rent housing and offering a range of assistance programs to support the construction, renovation and adaptation of homes, as well as access to homeownership. Moreover, the SHQ fosters the development of partnerships with communities, collaboration among sector stakeholders and innovation. To find out more about its activities, visit www.habitation.gouv.qc.ca/english.html.

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation

For further information: Sources: Arevig Afarian, Office of the Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, [email protected]; Bénédicte Trottier-Lavoie, Press Secretary to the Minister of Municipal Affairs, and Housing and Minister Responsible for the Saguenay-Lac-Saint-Jean Region, 514-686-7100, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]; Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, 418-643-4035, ext. 32032, [email protected]