Official opening of 236 housing units in Wendake

WENDAKE, QC, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many people in Canada are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly. The Government of Canada is stepping up with a bold new approach to build affordable housing across the country.

Central to that work, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, which helps increase the pace of affordable homebuilding. Build Canada Homes also helps fight homelessness by building transitional and supportive housing -- working with provinces, territories, municipalities and Indigenous communities. It builds deeply affordable and community housing for low-income households, and partners with private market developers to build affordable homes for the Canadian middle class.

As part of the Government of Canada's overall efforts to tackle the housing crisis, investments are made across the entire housing continuum to meet the needs of communities nationwide.

Today, the federal government and the Wendat Nation announced combined funding of more than $70 million to support the construction of 236 rental units in Wendake. Also officially opened today, Kwayaweh is a multi-residential development featuring apartments across two 6- and 7-storey buildings. Nestled within a wooded setting, the project was designed to reflect the culture and history of the Wendat Nation while providing a comfortable and sustainable living environment. Residents will have access to more than 5,000 square feet of shared amenities, including a grand foyer with a gas fireplace, a spacious lounge with a billiards table and reception area, a shared workspace, a library, a children's playroom and a fitness room. Outdoors, a large landscaped courtyard will feature a heated pool, gardens, fire pits and relaxation areas.

The announcement was made by Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, Pierre Picard, Grand Chief of the Wendat Nation, and Yves Sioui, Chief Responsible for Economic Development.

The Government of Canada is making the housing investments that will help strengthen Canadian supply chains and create good jobs at every step of the homebuilding process. – helping to build more homes and a stronger Canadian economy at the same time.

Quotes:

"Our government is proud to support this project that will create more rental housing for people living and working in Wendake. It's an example of what we can achieve when the government and the private sector work together. It's also another step in our bold and ambitious plan to build Canada strong." – The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"This 236-unit building is an example of the Wendat Nation's ambitious vision and will broaden the range of housing options available in the Wendake community. Kwayaweh will make a real difference for people here in Wendake. Every project like this one draws us closer to the country we want to build -- a country where everyone has access to a safe and affordable place to call home." – The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Our government is proud to support this initiative as part of our ongoing efforts to build strong and affordable communities across the country. Kwayaweh will have a real impact on the lives of people in Wendake and demonstrates the importance of working in partnership with Indigenous communities to develop solutions that meet their needs, priorities, and vision for the future. It is another important step in our ambitious plan to build Canada strong." – Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"With Kwayaweh, we are providing a concrete solution to a housing need that the Wendat have been expressing for many years, by offering quality housing designed to provide a comfortable, sustainable living environment rooted in our culture. Inspired by our values of sharing, respect, and tradition, this project highlights communal spaces that bring people together and a natural environment that reflects our identity. We are extremely proud to deliver a project of this magnitude, carried out in line with our vision and for the direct benefit of our Nation. Through the establishment of Alliance immobilière Ya'ndiyahta', we are demonstrating the strength of Wendat entrepreneurship, the talent of our people, and our ability to build promising partnerships, positioning the Wendat Nation as a model for Indigenous economic development. Kwayaweh is therefore helping to ensure the availability of living spaces for the next seven generations and to build a sustainable future for Wendake, while laying the groundwork for the development of a sector ready to welcome new promising projects. – Pierre Picard, Grand Chief of the Wendat Nation

"Kwayaweh is a concrete example of the strength of our local economy, with more than $17 million invested in Wendake thanks to the efforts of some fifteen Wendat businesses. I would like to acknowledge their contribution: their expertise and dedication were instrumental in the success of this collaborative project." – Yves Sioui, Chief Responsible for Economic Development

Quick facts:

The Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) has a budget of $55 billion. It provides low-cost financing to support the construction of more than 131,000 rental units across Canada by 2031–2032. The ACLP offers fully repayable, low-interest loans to help boost rental construction for middle-income Canadians. This program has a positive impact on the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers. A stable supply of purpose-built rental housing is essential to ensuring that more Canadians have access to housing that meets their needs. As of December 2025, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) had committed $29.45 billion in loans through the ACLP to support the construction of more than 74,600 purpose-built rental units. The ACLP is one of many NHS programs and initiatives designed to help meet needs across the housing continuum. It complements other NHS initiatives that focus on funding affordable housing units for lower-income households.

has a budget of $55 billion. It provides low-cost financing to support the construction of more than 131,000 rental units across Canada by 2031–2032. Funding provided for this housing project is as follows: $67.28 million from the federal government, through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) $1.77 million from the Wendat Nation $1.73 million from Fonds Immostar NHW S.E.C.



Additional information:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most-requested Government of Canada housing information.

Build Canada Homes is ready to partner with organizations committed to increasing the supply of affordable housing across Canada. Learn more on the portal and about the investment policy framework.

CMHC plays a critical role as a national facilitator to promote stability and sustainability in Canada's housing finance system. CMHC's mortgage insurance products support access to homeownership and the creation and maintenance of rental supply. CMHC research and data help inform housing policy. By facilitating cooperation between all levels of government and the private and non-profit sectors, CMHC contributes to advancing housing affordability, equity and climate compatibility. CMHC actively supports the Government of Canada in delivering on its commitment to make housing more affordable.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Mohammad Hussain, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]