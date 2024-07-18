NEUVILLE, QC, July 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The governments of Quebec and Canada and the City of Neuville are proud to announce the official opening of Les Belles Marées residence, a building with 22 social and affordable housing units for independent or semi-independent seniors in Neuville. The initiative, spearheaded by the organization Les Belles Marées, represents a total investment of $13 million.

The event was attended by Vincent Caron, Member of the National Assembly for Portneuf, on behalf of France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, Bernard Gaudreau, Mayor of Neuville, and Jean-Pierre Soucy, President of Les Belles Marées.

The Government of Quebec invested over $8 million in the project, including more than $2.5 million from the Société d'habitation du Québec (SHQ). The SHQ is securing the organization's mortgage loan. More than $5.8 million was provided by the Government of Quebec under the tripartite agreements that the City of Neuville signed with the SHQ and the Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation.

The Government of Canada added more than $1 million to the project through the Affordable Housing Fund. The City of Neuville also made a significant contribution of close to $1 million, notably by acquiring the land and transferring it free of charge to the organization.

Quotes:

"Our government is sparing no effort to ensure that each Quebecer has access to a home that meets their needs. Quebec's financial contribution to this project for seniors is essential and demonstrates how our investments in the creation of social and affordable housing are reaching all regions of Quebec and all people with special needs."

France-Élaine Duranceau, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing and Member of the National Assembly for Bertrand

"The federal government will continue to work hard toward ensuring that everyone in Quebec and across Canada has a safe and stable place to call home. We're quickly providing new affordable housing to those who need it most across the country, thanks to the Affordable Housing Fund and collaboration from all levels of government."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"I want to emphasize the unequivocal commitment of all the partners and the entire Neuville community who took part in this housing project. This shows that improving the quality of life of seniors is a priority, and that their preferred option—to age in their own home, within their community and in an affordable environment adapted to their needs—is fundamentally recognized."

Sonia Bélanger, Quebec Minister Responsible for Seniors and Minister for Health

"Investing in housing is investing in the well-being of our people. This addition of 22 new units is excellent news for Neuville. Today's announcement is a concrete example of what we can achieve when governments and partners work together to build more housing, faster."

The Honourable Jean-Yves Duclos, Minister of Public Services and Procurement and Member of Parliament for Québec

"I want to thank everyone who contributed to the development of this project, which will improve living conditions for many seniors in Neuville. Thanks to you, seniors can remain rooted in their community while also living in a healthy, safe, affordable and accessible environment in the heart of the village, with stunning views of the river."

Vincent Caron, Member of the National Assembly for Portneuf

"We are honoured to see the inauguration in Neuville of this unique project, the result of a citizen's need. The City made sure to identify all the possibilities and resources required and invest to bring this project to fruition. We are proud of the unwavering support and commitment of our community's various ambassadors and of all the partners involved in helping seniors on our territory. We firmly believe that this housing project will enable our community's seniors to maintain close ties with their environment and their families, and ensure that they remain actively rooted in our community life. Based on the demographic profile of our population, this collective initiative meets both the current and future needs of our community."

Bernard Gaudreau, Mayor of Neuville

"The Neuville community has made a social gesture unique in Quebec by democratizing access to housing on the banks of the beautiful St. Lawrence. Thanks to this initiative, seniors of all social classes can now live by the water, in keeping with our organization's motto. After gazing at the river for so many years, these seniors will now be able to hear its whisper."

Jean-Pierre Soucy, President of Les Belles Marées

Highlights:

Up to 17 of the 22 households in the building could potentially benefit from the Société d'habitation du Québec's (SHQ's) Rent Supplement Program, ensuring that they spend no more than 25% of their income on housing. This additional assistance of nearly $300,000 over five years is covered by the SHQ (90%) and the City of Neuville (10%).

SocietehabitationQuebec

HabitationSHQ

LinkedIn

