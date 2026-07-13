THE GOVERNMENTS OF QUEBEC AND CANADA GREENLIGHT FINAL SOUTH BLOCK PHASE OF THE VAL-MARTIN PROJECT IN LAVAL

LAVAL, QC, July 13, 2026 /CNW/ - The Government of Quebec and the Government of Canada today announced a financial commitment to help complete the final phase of the Val-Martin project's South Block. This will enable the reconstruction of 140 low-rent housing units, which will add to those already delivered in the completed South Block phases: 124 reconstructed low-rent units, 235 newly constructed units, and the new Simonne-Monet-Chartrand Community Centre. The tendering process for this final phase is under way and will determine the final budget and construction schedule.

This major announcement to continue the revitalization of one of the largest housing sectors for low-income families in Quebec was made by Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing; Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières; Christopher Skeete, Quebec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Member of the National Assembly for Sainte-Rose; Sandra el-Helou, City Councillor for the District of Souvenir-Labelle and Councillor Responsible for Housing; Ray Khalil, Vice-Chair of the City of Laval Executive Committee; and David Bélanger, General Manager of the Office municipal d'habitation de Laval.

Quotes:

"Revitalizing Val-Martin is an ambitious project that reflects our commitment to building safe, high-quality living environments that meet the diverse needs of low-income households. Val-Martin embodies a long-term vision that, with today's announcement, is moving closer to becoming a reality. The Government of Quebec has supported the project at every stage. Once again, we are reaffirming our commitment to the people of Laval and Quebec to increase the supply of affordable housing."

Karine Boivin Roy, Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing

"Thanks to the Canada-Quebec Housing Agreement, the community has been able to begin the revitalization of Val-Martin. The success of this long-term project demonstrates a shared commitment to supporting residents, strengthening the community's well-being and enabling more Laval residents to access affordable housing."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Val-Martin is a long-term project that is revitalizing an entire neighbourhood and improving quality of life for many families. Our government is committed to investing in projects like this that enhance community life. Thanks to this concerted effort, this project is a win for the entire Laval region."

Christopher Skeete, Quebec Minister of International Relations and La Francophonie, Minister Responsible for Relations with English-Speaking Quebecers, Minister Responsible for the Fight Against Racism and Member of the National Assembly for Sainte-Rose

"With this new phase of the South Block, we are taking an important step toward completing an ambitious project that will make a lasting difference to the living conditions of hundreds of families. Our government is proud to contribute to this development, which will improve access to quality, affordable housing for generations to come.

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"This financial commitment will make it possible to rebuild 140 low-rental housing (HLM) units within the Val‑Martin housing complex, located in a disadvantaged neighbourhood of the region. This major announcement demonstrates that work is continuing to increase density, redevelop and revitalize the area while ensuring it becomes a vibrant living environment that better serves Laval residents."

Céline Haytayan, Member of the National Assembly for Laval-des-Rapides, Parliamentary Assistant responsible for Artificial Intelligence, Quantum Technologies, Science, Innovation and Defence, and Regional Delegate for Laval

"The continuation of the Val‑Martin project is excellent news for Laval families. The reconstruction of these 140 housing units will help improve the living conditions of Vimy residents while supporting the ongoing revitalization of an important neighbourhood in our community."

Annie Koutrakis, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Jobs and Families and Member of Parliament for Vimy

"Val‑Martin is one of the largest social and affordable housing redevelopment projects in Quebec. At a time when the housing crisis and rising cost of living are placing significant pressure on many households, it is essential to continue building and renovating housing that is accessible to those who need it most. Today's approval allows us to move forward with another phase of this transformation and continue creating a high-quality living environment for hundreds of Laval families."

Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval

"The revitalization of Val‑Martin is one of the most important projects undertaken by the Laval Municipal Housing Office. For several years, our teams have devoted their time, energy and expertise to this initiative because we firmly believe in the potential of this area and in the importance of providing families and residents with a quality living environment. Together with our many partners, we are working not only to increase the supply of social and affordable housing, but also to develop a more attractive, safer neighbourhood that is better adapted to the needs of the community. Today's announcement is not the end goal, but rather another major milestone in Val‑Martin's transformation. With this third phase of the five planned under the redevelopment plan, we are reaching an important milestone that brings us closer to the dynamic neighbourhood we aspire to leave as a legacy to the Laval community."

David Bélanger, General Manager, Office municipal d'habitation de Laval

Highlights:

At the outset of the work, the Val-Martin housing complex had 534 low-rent housing units. Once all phases are complete, the project's increased density is expected to accommodate 650 additional units, bringing the total to 1,220.

The investment announced today by the Government of Quebec is being made through the Société d'habitation du Québec's low-rental housing renovation program. This program was created to deliver the funding allocated for renovating low-rent housing under Initiative 2 of the Canada–Quebec Housing Agreement.

The Office municipal d'habitation de Laval is also completing a project to rebuild 74 low-rent housing units in the northern portion of the sector.

About the Société d'habitation du Québec

The SHQ works to meet the housing needs of Quebecers, including by increasing housing supply throughout the province for people with low or moderate incomes and for those with special needs. It supports its partners in the fields of construction and renovation, property management and home adaptation. It also provides direct financial assistance to low-income households so that they can pay their rent.

To find out more about its activities, visit www.quebec.ca/gouvernement/ministeres-organismes/societe-habitation.

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SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Sources: Nicolas Gravel, Press Secretary to the Quebec Minister Responsible for Housing, [email protected]; Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Information: Media Relations, Société d'habitation du Québec, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]