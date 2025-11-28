MONTRÉAL, Nov. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Prével and TGTA, in close collaboration with the City and residents of Kirkland, are officially launching the residential phase of Village Lacey Green, a complete neighbourhood featuring more than 1,000 homes. This milestone marks the start of construction on a nine-storey rental building with 252 units -- the first in what will become an inclusive, intergenerational community located just a short walk from the future REM Fairview–Pointe-Claire station.

Valentino Pietrantonio (Working group), Stephen Bouchard (Councillor, District 5, Kirkland), Martin Galarneau (TGTA), Michel Gibson (Mayor of Kirkland), Laurence Vincent (Prével), Monsef Derraji (MNA for Nelligan) (CNW Group/Prével)

This stage reflects strong community engagement and ongoing collaboration between the advisory committee, municipal administration and the developer, with the shared goal of creating a sustainable living environment and improving access to high-quality public transit.

IMAGES : CLICK HERE

Smart density and homes that meet today's needs

The first rental building sets the tone for a thoughtful, well-planned densification of the site. Located on the eastern portion of the property, it is built above two levels of underground parking -- a design that reduces heat islands -- and offers more than 193,000 sq. ft. of net residential space. In total, the building includes 129 one-bedroom units, 87 two-bedroom units and 36 three-bedroom units, addressing the needs of a diverse mix of residents. Tenants will have access to 279 parking spaces equipped to support electric-vehicle charging, along with 253 storage spaces and 252 bike racks.

Designed by Provencher Roy and Gauvreau Design, this initial phase draws inspiration from mid-century architecture. Expansive windows maximize natural light, while a series of shared spaces -- a welcoming lobby, a rooftop terrace and pool, and a landscaped courtyard -- foster relaxation, social connection and a strong sense of community.

A multi-phase build taking shape

Village Lacey Green spans nearly 1.6 million sq. ft. south of Brunswick Boulevard. At full build-out, the plan provides for approximately 950 homes (condominiums and rental apartments), 111 townhomes and 47 single-family lots. Building heights will gradually increase toward the REM station, ranging from four to twelve storeys. More than 17% of the site will be dedicated to parks and public spaces, including a central park that will double as a skating rink in winter.

This phased development approach balances respect for the existing character of the Lacey Green area with a sustainable response to the housing shortage. Prével and TGTA have adopted an incremental strategy in which each phase begins once the previous one is complete, ensuring a cohesive, well-coordinated build-out of the neighbourhood.

A sustainable and community-driven vision

The project is guided by principles of sustainable development: building orientations designed to preserve sightlines, water-management strategies, electrified parking infrastructure and generous green spaces. Consultations held since 2019 with residents and a dedicated working group helped co-create a neighbourhood aligned with local expectations and supportive of active mobility. More than 550 residents attended the presentation of the final plan, demonstrating broad community support.

Quotes

"It is essential to pursue smart, well-planned density near REM stations to broaden access to high-quality public transit. My team and I are especially proud to have achieved this in true co-creation with residents, who established a genuine advisory committee, and with the full support of the Kirkland municipal administration, which was engaged, constructive and committed from day one. Together, we worked with diligence, respect and empathy -- and with remarkable efficiency. There is no question that this approach merits being repeated."

-- Laurence Vincent, President, Prével

"We are proud of this collaboration with Prével and TGTA, and of the significant contribution made by local residents to the project's success. With its thoughtful design, generous green spaces and proximity to the REM station, Village Lacey Green stands as a forward-looking model of sustainable development that will benefit both current and future generations."

-- Michel Gibson, Mayor of Kirkland

"With the REM -- a project our government set in motion in 2016 -- now coming online, and with projects like Village Lacey Green taking shape, the West Island is moving into a new era. In Kirkland and across the Nelligan riding, we are building a modern, people-centred and sustainable community that reflects our shared identity."

-- Monsef Derraji, MNA for Nelligan

About Prével

Founded in 1978, Prével is recognized for its expertise in real estate development, primarily carrying out large-scale mixed projects in central neighbourhoods of Greater Montréal. Prével's mission is to create enjoyable living environments that contribute positively to their community. Advocating for homeownership, sustainable development, urban agriculture and active transportation, local commerce, innovation, and urban living, the developer has also committed to revitalizing several neighbourhoods while creating unique, open, and inclusive environments. Through collaborative work with various communities, Prével has carried out numerous projects that have positively impacted the city's development and built heritage.

www.prevel.ca

About TGTA

With over 30 years of experience, TGTA has established itself as a key player in real estate development in Montreal. Specializing in the creation of innovative and sustainable urban projects, the company designs spaces that harmoniously integrate into their environment while meeting the aspirations of local communities. Always seeking a balance between development and respect for the urban ecosystem, TGTA emphasizes the integration of ecological solutions, the promotion of active transportation, and the support of local commerce. Each project is designed to improve the quality of life for residents and contribute to the vitality of neighbourhoods. In close collaboration with local stakeholders, TGTA has already completed more than 7,000 housing units, as well as major residential and commercial projects that have transformed the Montreal landscape. Committed to inclusivity and sustainability, the company actively participates in urban revitalization, creating dynamic environments that enrich the metropolis.

SOURCE Prével

Media contact : Justin Meloche : [email protected] 514-995-9704; Noémie Tétreault : [email protected] 514-632-9036