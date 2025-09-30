OCEANIC ANNOUNCES SETTLEMENT OF DEBENTURE INTEREST FOR COMMON SHARES

TSX Venture Exchange: FEO

ALL AMOUNTS ARE STATED IN CANADIAN DOLLARS, UNLESS OTHERWISE NOTED

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 30, 2025 /CNW/ - Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSXV: FEO) ("Oceanic", or the "Company") is pleased to announce that on September 30, 2025, it elected to settle an aggregate of $128,145 in accrued interest due under the Company's previously issued Replacement Series A Convertible Debentures, Replacement Series B Convertible Debenture, Series C Convertible Debentures, Series D Convertible Debentures and Series E Convertible Debentures, by issuing 142,383 common shares in the capital of the Company at a price equal to $0.90 per common share, representing the closing share price at September 30, 2025.

OCEANIC IRON ORE CORP. (www.oceanicironore.com)

On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"

Chairman

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.

For further information: Gerrie van der Westhuizen, CFO & Corporate Secretary, +1 (604) 566-9080