OCEANIC ANNOUNCES GRANTING OF STOCK OPTIONS

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 18, 2025 /CNW/ - Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSXV: FEO) ("Oceanic" or the "Company") announces that on August 15, 2025, pursuant to the Company's Stock Option Plan, a total of 1,940,000 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. The Options are exercisable at a price of $0.47 per share for a period of 10 years from the date of grant.

