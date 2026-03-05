The resort joins an elite group of establishments recognized for world-class service, sophisticated amenities, and exceptional guest experiences.

Download image here

PLAYA DEL CARMEN, Mexico, March 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- Ocean Signature Resorts proudly announces that Ocean Riviera Paradise has been officially recognized with the esteemed AAA Four Diamond Certification. This distinguished accolade places the resort among a select group of North American hotels known for high-end amenities and meticulous service.

The certification reflects the exceptional dedication of the Ocean Riviera Paradise team, who consistently deliver unforgettable stays defined by excellence, comfort, and outstanding hospitality.

Ocean Riviera Paradise Awarded Prestigious AAA Four Diamond Certification

The achievement of the Four Diamond status serves as a catalyst for Ocean Riviera Paradise's ongoing pursuit of excellence, reinforcing a collective commitment to elevating every moment of the guest experience. Management notes that this accomplishment reflects a core passion for enriching each stay through thoughtful details, ranging from the resort's breathtaking ocean views to its curated, personalized amenities.

Surrounded by the vibrant beauty of the Caribbean, Ocean Riviera Paradise is thoughtfully designed to delight at every turn. Whether guests are seeking a family adventure or a chic, sophisticated getaway, the resort combines "chic and fun" to create lasting memories in the heart of the Riviera Maya.

To experience our award-winning hospitality firsthand, visit www.oceanhotels.com to book your next stay.

About Ocean Riviera Paradise

Ocean Riviera Paradise is a newly built, five-star AAA Four Diamond resort located on the Riviera Maya seafront near Playa del Carmen. Known for its modern architecture and

Mediterranean-inspired design, the expansive property features 10 restaurants, 17 bars, and multiple pools--including one just steps from the ocean.

Guests can enjoy the Despacio Spa Centre, a Dive It! center, and a dedicated sports area, along with family-friendly entertainment and the exclusive Privilege rooms. By combining high-end sophistication with a "chic and fun" atmosphere, Ocean Riviera Paradise delivers an award-winning Caribbean experience.

SOURCE Ocean Signature Resorts

Brand & Communications Ocean Signature Resorts, [email protected]