OANDA completes acquisition of TMS Brokers

LONDON, March 30, 2021 /CNW/ -- A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analytics, OANDA Global Corporation has completed its acquisition of leading Polish broker, Dom Maklerski TMS Brokers SA (TMS). The purchase was approved by the Polish Financial Supervision Authority earlier this week.

Gavin Bambury, Chief Executive Officer of OANDA, said, "The TMS acquisition marks the start of an exciting new era of growth for OANDA, creating scale in the Polish market while allowing us to further extend our footprint throughout the Baltics and Eastern Europe. In addition, the purchase will also enable us to strengthen our end-to-end offering, benefiting clients all over the world. We're very much looking forward to welcoming the TMS team to OANDA."

"Backed by a world-class brand and a legacy of integrity, OANDA has long combined a passion for innovation with ground-breaking technology in order to deliver an exemplary online trading experience for clients all over the world. As such, we're delighted to be joining the OANDA family at such an exciting time in the firm's 25-year history," said TMS CEO, Marcin Niewiadomski.

The oldest multi-asset broker in Poland, TMS enables clients to invest in the global financial markets, providing access to thousands of products including currencies, indices, commodities, equities, cryptocurrencies and exchange-traded funds from the world's major exchanges. In addition, the firm provides clients with access to experienced advisors, reliable education and innovative trading tools, earning several key awards over the years.

Meanwhile, OANDA combines cutting-edge trading technology and institutional-grade execution across a wide range of asset classes, enabling clients to trade global market indices, commodities, treasuries, precious metals and currencies on one of the fastest trading platforms in the market. The firm remains committed to helping clients become successful self-directed traders, providing an award-winning education program, up-to-the-minute market commentary and a host of advanced charting applications and trading tools.

"I am convinced that TMS, with its strong position in Poland and a deep product and service offering, will fit perfectly well in the global technology-driven OANDA Group and wish the management of OANDA and TMS all the best in their common growth journey," said Artur Haze, Managing Partner of ForeVest Capital.

The TMS acquisition represents OANDA's second investment in Poland in the last year. In early 2020, the firm established a shared services centre in Kraków that currently employs almost 100 people.

Bambury continued, "Part of an ambitious growth plan, the TMS deal is just the first in a number of strategic acquisitions we're looking to complete as we continue to strengthen our reputation as one of the world's most trusted retail trading firms in the coming years."

About OANDA

Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data free of charge on the Internet, launching an FX trading platform that helped pioneer the development of web-based currency trading five years later. Today, the group provides online multi-asset trading, currency data and analytics to retail and corporate clients, demonstrating an unrivalled expertise in foreign exchange. With regulated entities in eight of the world's most active financial markets, OANDA remains dedicated to transforming the business of foreign exchange. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter, Facebook or YouTube.

About TMS

TMS Brokers is the oldest multi-asset broker in Poland. Since 1997, TMS has provided service to thousands of Polish and European customers offering trading on FX, CFDs on indices, cryptocurrencies, single stocks and commodities with MT4/MT5 platforms and an innovative proprietary mobile app. The firm's multiple-award-winning team helps individuals and companies with all currency and equities related services that include advisory and analysis, money exchange and licensed digital payment solutions. TMS Brokers is wholly-owned by OANDA Global Corporation. For more information, please visit www.tms.pl.

About ForeVest



ForeVest has invested over USD1.2 billion in investments in CEE and manages over USD 200 million in other assets in emerging markets. The team has completed more than 20 transactions and will continue to seek to partner with entrepreneurs and management teams, specialising in control investments in promising mid-market companies. ForeVest has offices in Warsaw, Bucharest and New York.



