TORONTO, June 9, 2023 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") would like to provide the following update on the ongoing wildfire situation affecting the communities in Abitibi-Témiscamingue where O3 Mining's main projects are located. On June 2 and 3, 2023, Quebec's Ministry of Natural Resource and Forests announced prohibitions regarding forest access on Crown lands and closed forestry roads for reasons of public safety, given the current situation related to wildfires in Abitibi-Témiscamingue. For the safety of our workers and local communities, and in line with government directives, we have suspended our field activities until the situation is under control. We do not anticipate any material impact on our business.

As part of our continued commitment to engage with local stakeholders concerning the Marban project, the company had announced on May 30th the planning of a neighbourhood meeting to be held on June 13th (Communication to the Community - Neighbourhood Meeting Marban Project) where residents and local stakeholders would be able to get further informed on the different facets of the project. As the wildfires are still an issue, O3 Mining has taken the decision to postpone the neighbourhood meeting to a later date. As soon as the wildfire situation is under control, we will announce a new date for the meeting.

O3 Mining's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. José Vizquerra commented: "Our thoughts are with the families in the communities of Abitibi-Témiscamingue. Our team is in constant communication with local and provincial authorities to coordinate all efforts during this difficult time. O3 Mining will monitor the situation closely and provide updates as the situation progresses."

