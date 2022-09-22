TORONTO, Sept. 22, 2022 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. ( TSXV: OIII) (OTC-QX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation) is pleased to announce that it is the first exploration company to successfully pass the field audit making the company fully certified under UL 2723 ECOLOGO® Certification program for Mineral Exploration Companies ("ECOLOGO Certification"). The development of responsible projects is at the core of our strategy. This third-party field audit conducted by the UL auditor confirms that our environmental, social, and governance procedures and practices are applied and followed rigorously by our teams.

Driven by demand from industry, government and investors, in 2012 the Quebec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) sought to develop a standard to evaluate mineral exploration companies and their service providers on their responsible business practices. The Université du Québec en Abitibi-Témiscamingue/Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAT-UQAM) Chair in Mining Entrepreneurship designed the standard by ensuring the collaboration of various industry stakeholders. Underwriters Laboratories ("UL"), an independent certification body, developed the ECOLOGO Certification based on QMEA's initial work.

The field audit permitted the third-party auditor to verify that the indicators encompassing practices on environment, health and safety, governance, community relations, First Nations relations, innovation, contribution to the local economy and others are respected.

O3 Mining's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Jose Vizquerra commented, "We are very proud that this field audit confirms the application of our procedures and policies in terms of sustainable development. I thank our employees and partners for their commitment and contribution to the responsible development of our projects and activities. The ECOLOGO certification validates our ESG commitment to our stakeholders and shareholders. We are determined to proactively implement more sustainable practices as we advance towards our vision of being a gold producer by 2026."

As an exploration company, O3 Mining has taken a proactive approach to sustainability by integrating environmental, social, and governance best practices at the heart of our company to create long-term value for our stakeholders. Responsible project development is in constant progression, O3 Mining intends to continuously improve its sustainability practices.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc., an Osisko Group company, is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support, previous mine-building success, and expertise of the Osisko team as it grows towards being a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (66,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange ( TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com

About UL

A trusted name in third-party testing and certification for 100 years in Canada, UL is a science-based testing, inspection and certification company with expertise in developing Standards and certifying against those Standards. Third-party certifications from UL demonstrate the integrity of claims and can add more value to your brand.

About AEMQ

The Québec Mineral Exploration Association (QMEA) is a non-profit organization that represents players in Québec's mining sector. Founded in 1975 to increase mining exploration in Québec and support the development of Québec's mining entrepreneurship, QMEA now has 1,200 individual members (prospectors, geologists, geophysicists, brokers, tax experts, attorneys, etc.) and 200 corporate members (junior and major mining exploration companies, mining operation companies, engineering consulting firms in geology and geophysics, drilling companies, service companies, equipment suppliers, etc.).

