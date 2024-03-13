TSXV:OIII | OTCQX:OIIIF – O3 Mining

TORONTO, March 13, 2024 /CNW/ - O3 Mining Inc. (TSXV: OIII) (OTCQX: OIIIF) ("O3 Mining" or the "Corporation") is pleased to announce the start of a 3,000 metre drill campaign at the Ludovick Sector in the Horizon Project, located seven kilometres west of the Marban and Norlartic deposits and four kilometres north-east of the Canadian Malartic open-pit owned by Agnico Eagles Mines Limited. The Corporation will be mobilizing two drill rigs to complete the drill campaign.

O3 Mining's President and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. José Vizquerra commented: "This exploration program at the Ludovick Sector in the Horizon Project represents an opportunity to follow up on historic auriferous drill intercepts along a six kilometres long segment of the Parfouru Fault corridor. We will be exploring the property in areas where many exploration targets remain untested. We anticipate that the initial results from this drill program will be assayed and reported over the coming months."

Geologically, the gold mineralization in the Ludovick Sector is associated with the regional Parfouru fault corridor that affected the mafic volcanics of the Hébécourt Formation, Blake River Group, the wackes of the Cadillac Group and the conglomerates of the Timiskaming Group, about 4.0 km north of the Canadian Malartic open-pit on the Cadillac Fault. The Hébécourt Formation extends into the La Ronde mining complex approximately 30 km to the west. The Timiskaming Group, for its part, is also a renowned sedimentary basin closely associated with numerous Archean gold deposits in the Abitibi belt. In the Ludovick Sector of the Horizon property, the Parfouru auriferous corridor is at least 700 metres wide, as shown by the historical drill intercepts of NioGold Mining Corporation ("NioGold") (see news release of NioGold dated November 6, 2012 and entitled "Niogold Mining Corporation Announces Ludovick Zone Extended Over A Length Of 1.3 Km"). The highest grade intercepts of NioGold were obtained in the Ludovick zone within a structure located at the contact of the Hébécourt Formation and Cadillac Group. These results are 8.17 g/t Au over 3.1 m in hole CW-11-021, 3.15 g/t Au over 6.5 m in hole CW-11-016, and 23.4 g/t Au over 1.0 m in hole CW-12-083. Further south within the Parfouru fault corridor, significant intercepts were obtained within the Timiskaming Group conglomerates, namely 9.06 g/t Au over 2.2 m in hole CW-12-075, located within a 50 metres wide gold anomalous envelope. Evidence of mineralization within the sedimentary basin clearly opens up promising exploration potential within the sector, beyond the Ludovick zone. There has been minimal historical drilling conducted along the 6 km stretch of the Parfouru fault corridor contained within the Horizon property thus offering distinct exploration potential. The drilling campaign announced today is the first attempt by the Corporation in that part of the property and it will focus on drilling the extensions of the historical intercepts listed above. For details about the historical QA/QC protocols used, please refer to the Niogold's news release.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical content in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Mr. Sébastien Vigneau, P.Geo. (OGQ #993), Principal Geologist of O3 Mining, who is a "qualified person" within the meaning of NI 43-101.

About O3 Mining Inc.

O3 Mining Inc. is a gold explorer and mine developer on the road to produce from its highly prospective gold camps in Québec, Canada. O3 Mining benefits from the support and expertise of a team of industry leaders as it grows towards becoming a gold producer with several multi-million-ounce deposits in Québec.

O3 Mining is well-capitalized and owns a 100% interest in all its properties (106,000 hectares) in Québec. O3 Mining trades on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSXV: OIII) and OTC Markets (OTCQX: OIIIF). The Corporation is focused on delivering superior returns to its shareholders and long-term benefits to its stakeholders. Further information can be found on our website at https://o3mining.com .

For further information: For further information on O3 Mining, please contact: José Vizquerra | CEO, President & Director, [email protected]; Alex Rodriguez | Vice President, Corporate Development, [email protected], Telephone: +1 (647) 391-7724, Toll Free: +1 (833) 979-3516