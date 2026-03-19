NYSE Content Update: Xylem to Ring Closing Bell Before World Water Day 2026

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, March 19, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on March 19th

ICE Brent Crude oil hits $119 a barrel amid Iran conflict. Speed Speed Hayward Holdings celebrated five years listed on the NYSE.

Equities are little changed after the S&P 500 shed 1.4% on Wednesday and the Dow fell to a new 2026 low amid rising oil prices and the conflict in Iran.

Former Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester will join NYSE Live to weigh in on the Central Bank's next move amid changing data.

Edison Electric Institute President and CEO Drew Maloney will join NYSE Live to discuss 250 years of energy innovation.

Smart technology company Xylem (NYSE: XYL) will preview World Water Day 2026 and its clean water initiatives on Taking Stock this afternoon.

Opening Bell

Edison Electric celebrates 250 years of American innovation

Closing Bell

Xylem (NYSE: XYL) celebrates World Water Day through Wave of Action Initiatives

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution