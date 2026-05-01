NYSE Content Update: Artemis II Crew to Take Part in 'Bell Moment' at NYSE

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 1, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 1st

BNY recently invested in AI platform Domyn. Speed Speed NASA chief Jared Isaacman celebrates Artemis II at the NYSE.

Equities are little changed Friday morning after the S&P 500 closed above 7,200 for the first time and clinched its best month since November 2020.

Global X NYSE 100 ETF component Apple beat analyst estimates on the top and bottom lines, with outgoing CEO Tim Cook calling iPhone sales 'extraordinary.'

BNY (NYSE: BK) has invested in sovereign AI platform Domyn to bolster financial AI goals, with executives joining NYSE Live to share details.

The astronauts from the historic Artemis II mission will be at the NYSE today and join Kristen Scholer for a 'Bell Moment.'

Opening Bell

KKR (NYSE: KKR) celebrates its 50th anniversary of founding

Closing Bell

Charles Schwab (NYSE: SCHW) celebrates National Investing Day

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution