NYSE Content Update: Viking Marks Two-Year Anniversary Since Going Public

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, April 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on April 15th

NYSE's Creator Summit takes place today. Speed Speed IonQ at the NYSE on April 14th.

Markets are little changed as investors remain hopeful that a deal between the U.S. and Iran may materialize.

Viking Chairman + CEO Torstein Hagen will join NYSE Live to reflect on the company's two-year anniversary as a publicly-traded company.

CNBC's second annual 'Invest in America Forum' will commence today in Washington D.C., featuring leaders such as U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent.

The NYSE Creator Summit will bring together creators to reflect on what's working in business media.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV app at tv.nyse.com

Opening Bell

Viking Holdings (NYSE: VIK) celebrates its upcoming two-year anniversary as a public company

Closing Bell

STAG Industrial (NYSE: STAG) celebrates its 15th anniversary of listing

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution