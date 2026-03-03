NYSE Content Update: Sunbelt Rentals Marks NYSE Listing with Opening Bell

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Mar 03, 2026, 08:55 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, March 3, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on March 3rd
- Equities are sharply lower early Tuesday as the war in Iran intensifies, pushing Brent crude oil to $85 a barrel for the first time since July 2024.
- Sunbelt Rentals (NYSE: SUNB) will ring the Opening Bell after making its trading debut March 2nd.
- Gurpreet Oberoi, VP and Global Head of Institutional for Kraken, will join NYSE Love to discuss the crypto trading platform's partnership with Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE).
- U.S. Congressman Dan Meuser (R-Pa.) will join NYSE Live to outline the bipartisan SCAM Act, legislation aimed at cracking down on online scam advertisements.
Opening Bell
Sunbelt Rentals (NYSE: SUNB) celebrates its IPO
Closing Bell
MvVO Art celebrates Women's History Month
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
