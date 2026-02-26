NYSE Content Update: 'Patty' at Center of Burger King's New BK Assistant AI Solution

New York Stock Exchange

Feb 26, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Laura Diorio delivers the pre-market update on February 26th

Lumen Celebrates Recent Transformation at NYSE
Bristol-Myers Squibb Rang Wednesday's Closing Bell
  • Stocks are little changed early Thursday after Nvidia reported earnings after the close on Wednesday, beating estimates on the top and bottom lines.
  • Burker King has unveiled its AI-powered BK assistant solution, which aims to deliver real-time, voice-enabled intelligence to restaurant teams.
  • Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) CEO Kate Johsnon will join NYSE Live after she rings the Opening Bell to explain what the company's new phase of transformation looks like.
  • Phinia (NYSE: PHIN) CEO Brady Erickson joins NYSE Live to deliver the biggest takeaways from Wednesday's Investor Day and how his company is providing solutions to various sectors.

Opening Bell
Lumen Technologies (NYSE: LUMN) celebrates accelerating its evolution

Closing Bell
AerCap (NYSE: AER) celebrates its 50th anniversary

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

