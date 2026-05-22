NYSE Content Update: Spotify Shares Climb 13% Following Investor Day Event

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 22nd

The U.S. will invest $2 billion into quantum firms Speed Speed BNY celebrates new ticker at the NYSE on May 21

The S&P 500 aims to post its eighth consecutive winning week as a new era begins for the Federal Reserve.

Shares of Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) jumped by 13% Thursday after it announced positive guidance and an AI deal with Universal Music Group during its investor day event.

Quantum Expert Matt Cimaglia will join NYSE Live to discuss the significance of the Trump Administration's announcement to invest $2 billion into nine quantum computing companies.

Opening Bell

The American Battle Monuments Foundation remembers all Americans who made the ultimate sacrifice

Closing Bell

U-Haul (NYSE: UHAL.B) honors our Nation's heroes and thanks the families of those who made the ultimate sacrifice to protect our freedoms

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution