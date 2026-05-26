NYSE Content Update: Mastercard Celebrates Two Decades as NYSE-Listed Company

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 26, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 26th

Dell shares pop ahead of its upcoming earnings Speed Speed U-Haul at the NYSE on May 22nd

Investors are monitoring new developments in the Middle East as President Trump says talks with Iran to end the conflict are 'proceeding nicely.'

Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) rose more than 16% on Friday after Bank of America (NYSE: BAC) analysts reiterated a 'buy' rating for the tech giant.

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) President and CTO Ed McLaughlin will join NYSE Live to discuss the company's evolution from a card-centric business to a broad digital platform.

Opening Bell

Mastercard (NYSE: MA) celebrates the 20th anniversary of its IPO

Closing Bell

Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS) celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Goldman Sachs Asian Network

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution