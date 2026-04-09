NYSE Content Update: Fourth Annual NYSE Sustainability Leaders Summit to Commence

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Apr 09, 2026, 08:55 ET
NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.
NEW YORK, April 9, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on April 9th
- ICE Brent Crude oil resumes its gain Thursday morning after falling below $95 a barrel Wednesday on the two-week ceasefire between the U.S. and Iran.
- Shares of Meta Platforms, a top NYSX holding, are set to add to yesterday's 6.5% rally after its 'Muse Spark' AI model release.
- The fourth annual NYSE Sustainability Leaders Summit takes place this afternoon, convening executives at 11 Wall Street.
Opening Bell
Oliver Wyman Forum (NYSE: MRSH) rings the NYSE Opening Bell
Closing Bell
MNTN (NYSE: MNTN) rings the NYSE Closing Bell
For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
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