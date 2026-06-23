NYSE Content Update: FIRY Announces Rebranding From Skillz Inc.

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, June 23, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on June 23rd

Disney releases latest ‘Generation Stream’ study Speed Speed Enviri at the NYSE on June 22nd

Traders monitor new developments across the AI trade and the conflict in the Middle East.

Disney (NYSE: DIS) releases the result of its latest 'Generation Stream' study at Cannes Lions:

84% of streamers say they feel streaming is the original social network.



87% say it's important for streaming events to happen live or at a culturally significant moment.



67% say ads are seamlessly integrated into streaming experiences.

NYSE Live will exclusively broadcast Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) CEO Khozema Shipchandler's remarks as the firms celebrates 10 years on the NYSE.

FIRY CEO Andrew Paradise will join NYSE Live to reveal the strategy behind his company's recent rebranding.

Opening Bell

Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) celebrates 10 years on the NYSE

Closing Bell

Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) celebrates its merger with Coterra Energy

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution