NYSE Content Update: Jersey Mike's Raises $1 Billion Ahead of NYSE Debut

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, July 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on July 30th

Reformation IPO prices shares at $15 apiece Speed Speed T. Rowe Price at the NYSE on July 29

Jersey Mike's Subs (NYSE: JMKE) and Reformation (NYSE: REF) will begin trading on the NYSE today following their respective IPOs.

Jersey Mike's offers more than 43 million shares at $23 a piece. Jersey Mike's CEO Charlie Morrison will join NYSE Live to discuss the firm's next move after going public.

Reformation raises $211 million in its Initial Public Offering.

Investors are dissecting Wednesday's policy decision from the Federal Reserve and parsing through fresh earnings data.

Opening Bell

Jersey Mike's (NYSE: JMKE) celebrates its IPO

Closing Bell

Blackberry (NYSE: BB) celebrates its evolution into a company trusted in some of the world's most demanding environments.

For market insights, IPO activity, and today's opening bell, download the NYSE TV App: TV.NYSE.com

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution