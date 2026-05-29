NYSE Content Update: Dell Technologies Reports 88% Revenue Increase YoY

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New York Stock Exchange

May 29, 2026, 08:55 ET

NYSE issues a pre-market daily advisory direct from the trading floor.

NEW YORK, May 29, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on May 29th

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Asana CEO Dan Rogers to break down earnings
Asana CEO Dan Rogers to break down earnings
Churchill Asset Management at NYSE on May 28th
Churchill Asset Management at NYSE on May 28th

  • The S&P 500 will look to extend its record run as investors digest new developments in the Middle East.
  • Shares of Global X NYSE 100 ETF Component Dell Technologies (NYSE: DELL) popped in extended trading after reporting Q1 earnings Thursday afternoon.
  • Asana (NYSE: ASAN) CEO Dan Rogers will join Taking Stock to discuss how its AI solutions are leading to increased revenue and a higher number of core customers.

Opening Bell
IDT (NYSE: IDT) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

Closing Bell
Dr. Reddy (NYSE: RDY) celebrates its 25th anniversary of listing

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SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution

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New York Stock Exchange