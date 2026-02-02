NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + AstraZeneca Shares Begin Trading on NYSE in Record Transfer

NEW YORK, Feb. 2, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

The major indices are slightly lower to start the week as volatility in precious metals sparks risk‑off sentiment, though the S&P 500 remains about one percent from its recent all‑time high above 7,000.

Today, AstraZeneca begins trading its ordinary shares on the New York Stock Exchange, marking the largest company transfer by market capitalization in the history of the NYSE.

With an ambition to grow revenue to $80 billion by 2030; 50% of which is to be generated in the U.S., AstraZeneca is investing in transformative technologies with the potential to reshape healthcare.

This afternoon, the NYSE hosts its second annual Partnership Day, and winter weather across the U.S. remains significant, with the final 10 days of January marking the coldest stretch since 1990 according to ICE.

