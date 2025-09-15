NEW YORK, Sept. 15, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Ashley Mastronardi delivers the pre-market update on September 15th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + S&P comes off best week since August

Equities are higher Monday morning after a winning week on Wall Street. The S&P 500 recorded its best week since Early August with a gain of 1.6%. The DOW also snapped a losing streak.

Investors will be monitoring the latest with Nvidia after China says the firm violated an anti-monopoly law. This week's activity will be dominated by the Federal Reserve with the central bank to deliver its next policy decision.

says the firm violated an anti-monopoly law. This week's activity will be dominated by the Federal Reserve with the central bank to deliver its next policy decision. The Fed's decision on interest rates will draw headlines, but investors will be keeping a close eye on other data points as well. The Empire State Manufacturing Index was released ahead of todays open.

Opening Bell

Deutsche Bank (NYSE: DB) celebrates Hispanic Heritage Month

Closing Bell

Union Pacific (NYSE: UNP) celebrates the company's 155th anniversary of listing

Click here to download the NYSE TV App

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution