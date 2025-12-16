NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + AAF Advertising Hall of Fame to Ring NYSE Closing Bell

News provided byNew York Stock Exchange
Dec 16, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, Dec. 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on December 16th
- Investors digest November jobs report
- Financial media outlet Ticker Take announces partnership with NYSE
- AAF Advertising Hall of Fame to ring Closing Bell as it celebrates 75th anniversary
Opening Bell
Harbor Capital (NYSE: HGER, NYSE Arca: SIHY, MEDI, HAPI) celebrates four of their ETFs and the continued NYSE partnership.
Closing Bell
American Advertising Federation celebrates 75th anniversary of Advertising Hall of Fame.
Click here to download the NYSE TV App
SOURCE New York Stock Exchange
Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution
Share this article