NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + Retailers report earnings

May 21, 2025, 08:55 ET
NEW YORK, May 21, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.
Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 21st
- Stocks are moving lower early Wednesday after the S&P 500 snapped a six-day winning streak. It's a small pull back after what has been a fast recovery from April's lows.
- Traders are monitoring Washington D.C. for updated on the budget bill and federal deficit. The bill would push through President Donald Trump's agenda of tax cuts and border security.
- Reporting earnings this morning are retailers including Lowe's (NYSE: LOW), Target (NYSE: TGT), Canada Goose (NYSE: GOOS), and TJX Companies (NYSE: TJX). Snowflake (NYSE: SNOW) will report results after the market close.
Opening Bell
The New York Stock Exchange welcomes the United States SailGP Team
Closing Bell
APi Group (NYSE: APG) celebrates five years listed on the NYSE and their 2025 Investor Day
