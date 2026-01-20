NEW YORK, Jan. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 20th

NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update + NYSE Creates Tokenized Securities Platform for 24/7 Trading Speed Speed

Equities traded lower early Tuesday amid a trade flare between the U.S. and Europe as the World Economic Forum kicked off in Davos, Switzerland.

The NYSE unveiled plans for a tokenized securities platform enabling 24/7 trading of tokenized stocks and ETFs, set to launch later this year pending regulatory approval.

On the initiative, NYSE President Lynn Martin said, "We are leading the industry toward fully on-chain solutions… Harnessing our expertise to reinvent market infrastructure is how we'll meet and shape the demands of a digital future."

President Donald Trump renewed efforts to acquire Greenland, threatening tariffs on countries opposing the sale of the Danish territory to America.

Opening Bell

The Memorial Foundation commemorates Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s 97th Birthday.

Closing Bell

Off the Hook Yachts celebrates its recent IPO

