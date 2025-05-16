NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market update + NYSE celebrates 233 years forward

NEW YORK, May 16, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) provides a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins.

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on May 16th

Pre-Market update + the New York Stock Exchange celebrates 233 years forward

U.S. equities trend higher, with the S&P 500 extending its win streak and closing just 3.7% below its record high, driven by easing trade tensions with China and softer-than-expected inflation data.

and softer-than-expected inflation data. The Producer Price Index unexpectedly fell in April, and retail sales saw only a slight increase, both contributing to positive market sentiment this week.

As the NYSE celebrates its 233rd anniversary, it highlights major milestones including the launch of NYSE Texas and the trading innovations to allow efficient processing of historic message volume across its markets.

Opening Bell

The New York Stock Exchange welcomes ALS United to the podium to recognize ALS Awareness Month.

Closing Bell

The Asian American and Pacific Islander community celebrates AAPI Heritage Month at the NYSE's 3rd Annual AAPI Bell Celebration.

Download the NYSE TV App and Subscribe Here

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution