NYSE CONTENT ADVISORY: PRE-MARKET UPDATE FOR JANUARY 28th

News provided by

New York Stock Exchange

Jan 28, 2025, 08:55 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2025 /CNW/ -- The New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) is proud to offer a daily pre-market update directly from the NYSE Trading Floor. Access today's NYSE Pre-market update for market insights before trading begins. 

Kristen Scholer delivers the pre-market update on January 28th

Continue Reading
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update for January 28th
NYSE Content Advisory: Pre-Market Update for January 28th

  • Federal Reserve begins two-day policy meeting today
  • Traders and investors anticipate rates to go unchanged
  • General Motors sees shares rise amid strong profit and sales estimates

Watch NYSE TV Live every weekday 9:00-10:00am ET 

SOURCE New York Stock Exchange

Joe Benarroch, [email protected], Head of Content, Media Partnerships, & Distribution

Organization Profile

New York Stock Exchange